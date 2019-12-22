xml:space="preserve">
"It’s a special accomplishment," said Mark Ingram II when asked about making the Pro Bowl. "I don’t take it for granted. I’m thankful. God is good."

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley (concussion) and Chris Board (concussion) are active for Sunday’s road game against the Cleveland Browns.

[Baltimore Sun coverage of the Ravens] »

Both Stanley and Board missed last week’s win over the New York Jets but were full participants in practice this week.

Advertisement

Quarterback Trace McSorley, wide receiver Jaleel Scott, cornerbacks Anthony Averett and Iman Marshall, guards Ben Powers and Patrick Ehinger, and defensive tackle Justin Ellis are inactive.

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (knee) is inactive for the Browns. Cleveland also deactivated tight ends David Njoku and Pharaoh Brown, wide receiver Taywan Taylor, safety T.J. Hassell, offensive tackle Kendall Lamm, guard Drew Forbes

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement