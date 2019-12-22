Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley (concussion) and Chris Board (concussion) are active for Sunday’s road game against the Cleveland Browns.
Both Stanley and Board missed last week’s win over the New York Jets but were full participants in practice this week.
Quarterback Trace McSorley, wide receiver Jaleel Scott, cornerbacks Anthony Averett and Iman Marshall, guards Ben Powers and Patrick Ehinger, and defensive tackle Justin Ellis are inactive.
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (knee) is inactive for the Browns. Cleveland also deactivated tight ends David Njoku and Pharaoh Brown, wide receiver Taywan Taylor, safety T.J. Hassell, offensive tackle Kendall Lamm, guard Drew Forbes