Ravens vs. Browns staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s game at M&T Bank Stadium?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday’s game between the Ravens and Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium:
C.J. Doon, editor
Ravens 27, Browns 20: The Ravens feel like a known quantity at this point. Lamar Jackson is going to make highlight-reel plays, the offense will move efficiently and the defense will make life difficult for opposing quarterbacks. I’m more interested in what the Browns look like under new coach Kevin Stefanski, who coordinated an efficient offense in Minnesota with one of the league’s best rushing attacks. Running back Nick Chubb gashed Baltimore in the teams' first meeting last season, and Kareem Hunt will be alongside him in the backfield. The offensive line will be better after adding right tackle Jack Conklin in free agency and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. in the draft, and tight end Austin Hooper and fullback Andy Janovich give Stefanski the flexibility to use some heavier personnel groupings. If quarterback Baker Mayfield can take a step forward, Cleveland might finally be ready to compete in the division.
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter
Ravens, 26-20: With no preseason games and a truncated training camp, I wouldn’t be surprised to see sloppy play from both teams. An empty M&T Bank Stadium hurts the Ravens, and they might be caught off guard early facing a team with a new head coach. But Lamar Jackson’s playmaking will be the difference in Week 1.
Jonas Shaffer, reporter
Ravens 31, Browns 10: No one knows what’s going to happen in this season, so the best bet is to stick with the sure things. In this case, that’s Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' rock-solid secondary. Cleveland has the talent to win in Baltimore, as it did last season, but the Ravens have the advantage of continuity.
Mike Preston, columnist
Ravens 28, Browns 14: The Ravens have unfinished business from a year ago and most of their personnel and coaching staff return. Cleveland has a new head coach and two new coordinators. The Browns have talent but have were hit by a lot of injuries in training camp. Plus, they are still the Browns, one of the worst franchises in the NFL.
Childs Walker, reporter
Ravens 30, Browns 24: This is a dangerous opener for the Ravens given the Browns' star power and the possible absence of home-field advantage in an empty M&T Bank Stadium. But the Ravens remain a more talented team with a more established coaching staff and game plan. So go with what we know and expect them to pull through in a tense affair.