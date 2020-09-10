Ravens vs. Browns staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s game at M&T Bank Stadium?

Ravens 27, Browns 20: The Ravens feel like a known quantity at this point. Lamar Jackson is going to make highlight-reel plays, the offense will move efficiently and the defense will make life difficult for opposing quarterbacks. I’m more interested in what the Browns look like under new coach Kevin Stefanski, who coordinated an efficient offense in Minnesota with one of the league’s best rushing attacks. Running back Nick Chubb gashed Baltimore in the teams' first meeting last season, and Kareem Hunt will be alongside him in the backfield. The offensive line will be better after adding right tackle Jack Conklin in free agency and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. in the draft, and tight end Austin Hooper and fullback Andy Janovich give Stefanski the flexibility to use some heavier personnel groupings. If quarterback Baker Mayfield can take a step forward, Cleveland might finally be ready to compete in the division.