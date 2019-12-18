Jen Badie, editor
Ravens 30, Browns 17: This Ravens team is not going to lose to the Browns twice this season. The Ravens have improved in just about every area since the Week 4 loss at home to Cleveland. Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram II should be able to run all over the Browns’ No. 27 rush defense. And the Ravens, who have a plus-10 turnover margin, should be able to stop Baker Mayfield, who has 17 interceptions to go with his 17 touchdowns.
C.J. Doon, editor
Ravens 31, Browns 24: Believe it or not, Cleveland can still make the playoffs if it wins out and the Steelers, Titans and Colts all lose out. So there’s still something to play for, even if some Browns players are reportedly telling opposing teams to “come get me.” For all the dysfunction, the Browns are still talented, and they’ll be fired up to prevent the Ravens from clinching home-field advantage in the playoffs on their home turf. But Lamar Jackson and Co. are on a mission and poised to win their 11th straight.
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter
Ravens 28, Browns 18: The Browns, despite their underwhelming season, still match up well with the Ravens and could come out firing on all cylinders at home in what will be their de facto Super Bowl. Or they could mail it in and Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. could beg John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson to come save them from Cleveland as well. Either way, this Ravens team is completely different from that Week 4 loss and will come ready to clinch home-field advantage.
Mike Preston, columnist
Ravens 31, Browns 17: Even though the Ravens are on the road, they’ve had a few more days to rest and prepare because they played Thursday night against the New York Jets. The Ravens will shut down Cleveland’s running game and force the Browns to beat them with the inaccurate arm of quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Browns have gotten worse in the final quarter of the season and are a team in disarray.
Peter Schmuck, columnist
Ravens 31, Browns 20: The Ravens have everything to play for and the Browns have little hope of making the playoffs, hence the double-digit opening line. The Ravens also have a revenge motive, since the Browns trounced them in Week 4.
Jonas Shaffer, reporter
Ravens 34, Browns 20: Divisional games are always tough to predict, but the math on this is easy: The Ravens are a lot better than they were in Week 4. The Browns are a lot worse, or at least a lot less likely to blow teams out. If the Ravens can contain Nick Chubb, they should feel good about their chances of securing home-field advantage in the postseason.
Childs Walker, reporter
Ravens 34, Browns 24: It’s startling to look back at the Browns’ Week 4 victory at M&T Bank Stadium in which they outdueled the Ravens through the air and on the ground. Was it a fluke or do the Browns present matchup problems for the Ravens despite their overall dysfunction? It’s hard to imagine a repeat given the Ravens’ improvement on defense and the seeming mismatch between their ground game and Cleveland’s porous run defense. The Ravens won’t look past this week; they have too much to gain by winning.