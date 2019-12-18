Ravens 31, Browns 24: Believe it or not, Cleveland can still make the playoffs if it wins out and the Steelers, Titans and Colts all lose out. So there’s still something to play for, even if some Browns players are reportedly telling opposing teams to “come get me.” For all the dysfunction, the Browns are still talented, and they’ll be fired up to prevent the Ravens from clinching home-field advantage in the playoffs on their home turf. But Lamar Jackson and Co. are on a mission and poised to win their 11th straight.