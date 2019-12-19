The Ravens held the New York Jets to just over 300 yards of offense, scored 42 points and won a game on short rest easily, 42-21. But special teams were a problem in Week 15.
The Ravens struggled in kickoff and punt coverage. Kicker Justin Tucker missed an extra-point attempt. The Jets blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown.
“Bottom line is, we didn’t play our style of football, and there were some things that happened to us that shouldn’t happen,” special teams coach Chris Horton said Thursday. "We need to play better, and we’re looking forward to really going out and playing another football game.”
They’ll get a chance Sunday in Cleveland against a Browns special teams group that’s No. 17 in the NFL in efficiency, according to Football Outsiders. Horton said the Ravens, who fell from No. 4 to No. 14 in the rankings after last week’s win, need to clean up “small, little details.”
On the blocked punt in the fourth quarter, for instance, the Jets brought a late rusher up to the line of scrimmage. Special teams standout Anthony Levine Sr. moved over to account for the pressure, but when Pro Bowl long snapper Morgan Cox fired the ball to punter Sam Koch, he appeared to trip over tight end Nick Boyle’s right leg as he backpedaled while absorbing contact.
“More just communication, making sure that we’re doing everything right,” Horton said of his goals for Sunday. "Blocked punts usually come down to those things: communication and execution. On that play, we didn’t do that very well.”
Extra points
>> The New York Jets on Wednesday signed former Ravens running back Kenneth Dixon. Dixon, who rushed for 333 yards and two touchdowns on 5.6 yards per carry last season, was placed on injured reserve in August after fracturing his knee in the preseason. The Ravens waived Dixon with an injury settlement in September.
>> Defensive tackle Brandon Williams has missed just one game this season. It happened to be the Ravens run defense’s worst game of the season: the Week 4 loss to the Browns in which they allowed a season-worst 193 rushing yards.
Defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale joked Thursday that Williams, who said he’s “definitely” looking forward to Sunday’s rematch, and fellow starting tackle Pierce are “the FSU brothers. I can just tell you ‘Up’ is the last word of that, and neither one of them went to Florida State.”
>> Williams was the lone Ravens player to miss practice Thursday. As an established veteran, Williams typically gets a day off at practice for noninjury reasons.
In Cleveland, defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (back) and center J.C. Tretter (knee), both starters, missed their second straight practice. Wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. (groin) and Jarvis Landry (hip), cornerback Denzel Ward (ankle) and defensive end Olivier Vernon (knee) were among nine Browns players limited.