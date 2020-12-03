What Ravens players watching from home had to say about team’s 19-14 loss to Steelers

The Wednesday afternoon time slot wasn’t the only thing strange about the Ravens’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
With 17 players sidelined because a team-wide coronavirus outbreak, including star quarterback Lamar Jackson, it was a rare opportunity for several starters — and even a few Pro Bowl selections — to watch their team compete from the comfort of their own homes.
Here’s what some Ravens players had to say on social media during the game.
Jackson, missing his first game since taking over as the starter at the end of the 2018 season, on third-string quarterback Trace McSorley’s 70-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown:
Wide receiver Willie Snead IV on a close finish after a fourth-quarter rally:
Snead on feeling antsy watching from home:
Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell after the game:
Pro Bowl fullback/tight end Patrick Ricard on feeling some pregame nerves:
All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who’s out for the season with an ankle injury, on the play of the defense:
Stanley on outside linebacker Tyus Bowser trying to run back his interception from the end zone instead of taking a touchback:
Stanley celebrating teammate Anthony Levine Sr. on his fumble recovery of a Steelers muffed punt: