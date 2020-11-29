Ravens WR Willie Snead reportedly tests positive for COVID-19; 7th offensive starter to be sidelined amid outbreak

Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead IV has tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN, and will miss the team’s game Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Snead is set to become the 23rd Ravens player added to the reserve/COVID-19 list, which is designated for players who have tested positive or are considered a “high-risk” close contact. The Ravens have now had a positive test reported for eight straight days, a span in which 21 players have been added to the list, including stars such as quarterback Lamar Jackson and defensive end Calais Campbell.
“We are in a midst of a trial but we are built for this!” Snead tweeted Saturday. “Keep Pressing On!”
Snead is the seventh offensive starter to be sidelined since Monday, joining Jackson, running back Mark Ingram II, tight end Mark Andrews, fullback Patrick Ricard, center Patrick Mekari and right tackle D.J. Fluker.
Snead has been one of Jackson’s most reliable targets over the season’s first 10 weeks. He has 28 catches on 40 targets for 379 yards — already more than his 2019 yardage total (339) — and three touchdowns. After being held without a catch in a Week 5 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Snead has 18 receptions for 262 yards over the past five games.
Because his test was taken this weekend, he will also likely have to miss the Ravens’ Week 13 game. If the Ravens play the Steelers on Tuesday, they would face the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 8, which falls within the mandatory 10-day self-quarantine.
