Ravens snap-count analysis: Jimmy Smith’s workload surges after injury to Tavon Young

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Houston Texans 9/20/20
Bradley Bozeman G 65
Orlando Brown Jr. T 65
Tyre Phillips G 65
Lamar Jackson QB 65
Matt Skura C 65
Ronnie Stanley T 65
Nick Boyle TE 51
Myles Boykin WR 48
Marquise Brown WR 44
Willie Snead IV WR 41
Mark Andrews TE 38
Patrick Ricard FB 28
Mark Ingram II RB 27
J.K. Dobbins RB 20
Gus Edwards RB 20
Devin Duvernay WR 6
Patrick Mekari C/G 2
Observations: Andrews went from playing 71% of offensive snaps in Week 1 to 58.5% against the Texans in an overall quiet day. The Ravens continued their egalitarian rotation at running back, with Ingram taking a slight lead in playing time after Dobbins played the most snaps in Week 1. Duvernay’s playing time slipped, though he’s been effective in limited snaps. The Ravens seem locked into their starting offensive line for the time being, shooting for the week-to-week stability they achieved in 2019.
Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Houston Texans 9/20/20
Chuck Clark S 59
DeShon Elliott S 59
Marcus Peters CB 59
Marlon Humphrey CB 59
Jimmy Smith CB 50
Patrick Queen LB 42
Calais Campbell DE 38
Matthew Judon LB 37
Pernell McPhee LB 35
Tyus Bowser LB 32
Derek Wolfe DE 30
L.J. Fort LB 26
Brandon Williams NT 25
Anthony Averett CB 23
Jihad Ward DT 21
Jaylon Ferguson LB 14
Malik Harrison LB 11
Justin Ellis NT 10
Anthony Levine Sr. SS 10
Chris Board LB 3
Tavon Young CB 3
Broderick Washington DT 3
Observations: Smith’s workload more than doubled from Week 1 after Young suffered a likely season-ending knee injury. The veteran cornerback has quickly gone from versatile luxury to his more customary spot as an essential plank in the secondary. Averett also more than doubled his workload with Young out. Peters and Humphrey, meanwhile, seem unlikely to receive much rest; they played every defensive snap against Houston. McPhee, who’s been effective, played nearly as many snaps as Judon in a mild surprise. Ferguson continues to be the odd man out among the edge defenders. After Fort and Harrison split playing time almost evenly in Week 1, the veteran more than doubled his rookie partner against the Texans. Williams' 25 snaps tied his season low from last season. If the Ravens follow the same pattern, they’ll control the veteran nose tackle’s workload early and lean on him heavily late in the season.