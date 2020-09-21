xml:space="preserve">
Ravens snap-count analysis: Jimmy Smith’s workload surges after injury to Tavon Young

Childs Walker
By
Baltimore Sun
Sep 21, 2020 9:06 AM

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Houston Texans 9/20/20

Bradley Bozeman G 65

Orlando Brown Jr. T 65

Tyre Phillips G 65
Lamar Jackson QB 65

Matt Skura C 65

Ronnie Stanley T 65

Nick Boyle TE 51

Myles Boykin WR 48

Marquise Brown WR 44

Willie Snead IV WR 41

Mark Andrews TE 38

Patrick Ricard FB 28

Mark Ingram II RB 27

J.K. Dobbins RB 20

Gus Edwards RB 20

Devin Duvernay WR 6

Patrick Mekari C/G 2

Observations: Andrews went from playing 71% of offensive snaps in Week 1 to 58.5% against the Texans in an overall quiet day. The Ravens continued their egalitarian rotation at running back, with Ingram taking a slight lead in playing time after Dobbins played the most snaps in Week 1. Duvernay’s playing time slipped, though he’s been effective in limited snaps. The Ravens seem locked into their starting offensive line for the time being, shooting for the week-to-week stability they achieved in 2019.

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram (21) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram (21) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson) (Matt Patterson/AP)

Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Houston Texans 9/20/20

Chuck Clark S 59

DeShon Elliott S 59

Marcus Peters CB 59

Marlon Humphrey CB 59

Jimmy Smith CB 50

Patrick Queen LB 42

Calais Campbell DE 38

Matthew Judon LB 37

Pernell McPhee LB 35

Tyus Bowser LB 32

Derek Wolfe DE 30

L.J. Fort LB 26

Brandon Williams NT 25

Anthony Averett CB 23

Jihad Ward DT 21

Jaylon Ferguson LB 14

Malik Harrison LB 11

Justin Ellis NT 10

Anthony Levine Sr. SS 10

Chris Board LB 3

Tavon Young CB 3

Broderick Washington DT 3

Observations: Smith’s workload more than doubled from Week 1 after Young suffered a likely season-ending knee injury. The veteran cornerback has quickly gone from versatile luxury to his more customary spot as an essential plank in the secondary. Averett also more than doubled his workload with Young out. Peters and Humphrey, meanwhile, seem unlikely to receive much rest; they played every defensive snap against Houston. McPhee, who’s been effective, played nearly as many snaps as Judon in a mild surprise. Ferguson continues to be the odd man out among the edge defenders. After Fort and Harrison split playing time almost evenly in Week 1, the veteran more than doubled his rookie partner against the Texans. Williams' 25 snaps tied his season low from last season. If the Ravens follow the same pattern, they’ll control the veteran nose tackle’s workload early and lean on him heavily late in the season.

