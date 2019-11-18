Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Houston Texans
Bradley Bozeman, G — 72
Orlando Brown Jr., T — 72
Matt Skura, C — 72
Lamar Jackson, QB — 61
Marshal Yanda, G — 61
Ronnie Stanley, T — 61
Nick Boyle, TE — 55
Seth Roberts, WR — 46
Willie Snead IV, WR — 42
Marquise Brown, WR — 38
Mark Ingram II, RB — 33
Hayden Hurst, TE — 30
Gus Edwards, RB — 29
Patrick Ricard, FB — 29
Mark Andrews, TE — 25
Miles Boykin, WR — 24
James Hurst, T — 12
Robert Griffin III, QB — 11
Patrick Mekari, G — 11
Justice Hill, RB — 8
Observations
For the second week in a row, the Ravens were dominant enough to earn Jackson and their top two offensive linemen a bit of rest in the fourth quarter. Roberts earned the most snaps of any wide receiver and his largest workload since Week 5. Andrews played just 35 percent of the offensive snaps, which makes you wonder if the Ravens are protecting their top pass catcher, who played through a foot injury earlier in the season and often takes hard shots in the middle of the field. Ricard seems to take on a more central role every week, not just as a blocker but as a receiver. John Harbaugh often refers to him as the team’s fourth tight end.
Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Houston Texans
Marlon Humphrey, CB — 61
Chuck Clark, FS — 61
Marcus Peters, CB — 61
Earl Thomas III, FS — 57
Brandon Carr, CB — 52
Matthew Judon, LB — 47
Jaylon Ferguson, LB — 44
Jimmy Smith, CB — 41
Jihad Ward, DT — 34
Brandon Williams, DT — 33
Tyus Bowser, LB — 32
L.J. Fort, LB — 29
Josh Bynes, LB — 24
Domata Peko Sr., NT — 22
Justin Ellis, DT — 21
Chris Wormley, DT — 16
Patrick Ricard, DT — 12
Patrick Onwuasor, LB — 9
Anthony Levine Sr., SS — 7
Anthony Averett, CB — 4
Bennett Jackson, FS — 4
Observations
It’s striking how little the Ravens play their inside linebackers. Bynes played just 39 percent of the defensive snaps and Onwuasor just 15 percent. That’s partly because opponents have been forced to throw as they attempt to rally from large deficits. Carr’s playing time rose again while Smith’s diminished. Humphrey and Peters have asserted themselves as the team’s top two cornerbacks and never left the field against Houston. With Peko and Ellis stepping right in to absorb Michael Pierce’s snaps, Williams went back to a more normal workload. Ferguson and Bowser played well and have solidified their roles as the top two edge-rushing complements to Judon.