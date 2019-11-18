For the second week in a row, the Ravens were dominant enough to earn Jackson and their top two offensive linemen a bit of rest in the fourth quarter. Roberts earned the most snaps of any wide receiver and his largest workload since Week 5. Andrews played just 35 percent of the offensive snaps, which makes you wonder if the Ravens are protecting their top pass catcher, who played through a foot injury earlier in the season and often takes hard shots in the middle of the field. Ricard seems to take on a more central role every week, not just as a blocker but as a receiver. John Harbaugh often refers to him as the team’s fourth tight end.