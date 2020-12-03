Ravens snap-count analysis: Fresh faces filled many roles against Steelers after COVID-19 scrambled roster

Observations: Bowser played 14 more snaps than he had in any previous game this season as he assumed some of the workload left by Matthew Judon and Pernell McPhee. He made the most of his time with three quarterback hits and an interception. Ferguson also played a season-high snap count, while Rivers got on the field in obvious passing situations. At weakside linebacker, Fort returned to playing more than Harrison. Wolfe and Ellis maintained their heavy workloads on the interior as the Ravens continued to play without Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams. Tramon Williams stepped into a major role in the secondary after a groin injury sidelined Smith. Harris played his first snaps for the Ravens.