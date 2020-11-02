xml:space="preserve">
Ravens snap-count analysis: J.K. Dobbins moves to the fore in Mark Ingram’s absence

Childs Walker
By
Baltimore Sun
Nov 02, 2020 11:30 AM

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 11/1/20

Orlando Brown Jr. T 82

Matt Skura C 82

Bradley Bozeman G 82
Lamar Jackson QB 82

Marquise Brown WR 77

Patrick Mekari G 67

D.J. Fluker T 61

Willie Snead IV WR 59

J.K. Dobbins RB 54

Mark Andrews TE 51

Nick Boyle TE 50

Devin Duvernay WR 37

Miles Boykin WR 33

Gus Edwards RB 26

Ronnie Stanley T 21

Patrick Ricard FB 17

Tyre Phillips G 15

James Proche WR 3

Justice Hill RB 2

Ben Powers G 1

Observations: Edwards actually played fewer snaps than the previous week in the absence of Mark Ingram II, while Dobbins almost doubled his previous career high. But Edwards carried 16 times on his 26 plays. Ricard played just 21% of offensive snaps on a day when the Ravens ran the ball 47 times. The rotation at right guard did not change over the bye week, with Mekari serving as the first option to fill in for an injured Phillips. Brown complained about a lack of targets after the game, but he certainly played a lot, eclipsing his previous career-high snap count by 15. Duvernay surpassed Boykin’s workload, continuing a trend in their respective fortunes. Hill played his first offensive snaps of the season.

Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 11/1/20

Chuck Clark SS 53

DeShon Elliott FS 53

Marlon Humphrey CB 53

Patrick Queen LB 53

Marcus Peters CB 51

Jimmy Smith CB 42

Pernell McPhee LB 34

Yannick Ngakoue DE 34

Tyus Bowser LB 29

Calais Campbell DE 28

Derek Wolfe DE 27

Brandon Williams NT 26

Jaylon Ferguson LB 21

Justin Madubuike DT 18

L.J. Fort LB 17

Terrell Bonds CB 17

Matthew Judon LB 10

Malik Harrison LB 10

Chris Board LB 7

Observations: Queen truly became an every-down linebacker for the first time in his career. Ngakoue moved right to the front of the edge rotation in his Ravens debut. It was surprising to see Campbell play just 52.8% of defensive snaps, his second lowest of the season. Ferguson played well, but his workload stayed in line with previous weeks after Judon was ejected for touching an official. Fort played a season-low snap count, while Board and Harrison ticked up slightly.

