Ravens snap-count analysis: J.K. Dobbins moves to the fore in Mark Ingram’s absence

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 11/1/20
Orlando Brown Jr. T 82
Matt Skura C 82
Bradley Bozeman G 82
Lamar Jackson QB 82
Marquise Brown WR 77
Patrick Mekari G 67
D.J. Fluker T 61
Willie Snead IV WR 59
J.K. Dobbins RB 54
Mark Andrews TE 51
Nick Boyle TE 50
Devin Duvernay WR 37
Miles Boykin WR 33
Gus Edwards RB 26
Ronnie Stanley T 21
Patrick Ricard FB 17
Tyre Phillips G 15
James Proche WR 3
Justice Hill RB 2
Ben Powers G 1
Observations: Edwards actually played fewer snaps than the previous week in the absence of Mark Ingram II, while Dobbins almost doubled his previous career high. But Edwards carried 16 times on his 26 plays. Ricard played just 21% of offensive snaps on a day when the Ravens ran the ball 47 times. The rotation at right guard did not change over the bye week, with Mekari serving as the first option to fill in for an injured Phillips. Brown complained about a lack of targets after the game, but he certainly played a lot, eclipsing his previous career-high snap count by 15. Duvernay surpassed Boykin’s workload, continuing a trend in their respective fortunes. Hill played his first offensive snaps of the season.
Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 11/1/20
Chuck Clark SS 53
DeShon Elliott FS 53
Marlon Humphrey CB 53
Patrick Queen LB 53
Marcus Peters CB 51
Jimmy Smith CB 42
Pernell McPhee LB 34
Yannick Ngakoue DE 34
Tyus Bowser LB 29
Calais Campbell DE 28
Derek Wolfe DE 27
Brandon Williams NT 26
Jaylon Ferguson LB 21
Justin Madubuike DT 18
L.J. Fort LB 17
Terrell Bonds CB 17
Matthew Judon LB 10
Malik Harrison LB 10
Chris Board LB 7
Observations: Queen truly became an every-down linebacker for the first time in his career. Ngakoue moved right to the front of the edge rotation in his Ravens debut. It was surprising to see Campbell play just 52.8% of defensive snaps, his second lowest of the season. Ferguson played well, but his workload stayed in line with previous weeks after Judon was ejected for touching an official. Fort played a season-low snap count, while Board and Harrison ticked up slightly.