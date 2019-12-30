The Ravens did as expected and rested Marshal Yanda and Ronnie Stanley while giving the rest of their offensive linemen a full workload. Boyle and Hayden Hurst received normal workloads, and Brown played more than expected. Edwards played more than Mark Ingram II normally does when he starts as the Ravens ran a power-oriented offense. Hill tied his season high for offensive snaps. The Ravens also managed to get work in for players such as Scott and Powers, who hadn’t received many opportunities since the preseason. McSorley made his NFL debut but did not get a substantial chance to spell Griffin, who started for the first time since 2016.