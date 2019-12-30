Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Bradley Bozeman, G — 73
Orlando Brown Jr., T — 73
Patrick Mekari, C — 73
Robert Griffin III, QB — 73
James Hurst, T — 68
Willie Snead IV, WR — 55
Nick Boyle, TE — 53
Gus Edwards, RB — 48
Parker Ehinger, G — 46
Marquise Brown, WR — 39
Miles Boykin, WR — 37
Hayden Hurst, TE — 33
Ben Powers, G — 32
Patrick Ricard, FB — 28
Seth Roberts, WR — 23
Justice Hill, RB — 22
Jaleel Scott, WR — 17
Chris Moore, WR — 6
De’Anthony Thomas, WR — 2
Hroniss Grasu, G — 1
Trace McSorley, QB — 1
Observations
The Ravens did as expected and rested Marshal Yanda and Ronnie Stanley while giving the rest of their offensive linemen a full workload. Boyle and Hayden Hurst received normal workloads, and Brown played more than expected. Edwards played more than Mark Ingram II normally does when he starts as the Ravens ran a power-oriented offense. Hill tied his season high for offensive snaps. The Ravens also managed to get work in for players such as Scott and Powers, who hadn’t received many opportunities since the preseason. McSorley made his NFL debut but did not get a substantial chance to spell Griffin, who started for the first time since 2016.
Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Marlon Humphrey, CB — 49
Chuck Clark, FS — 49
Brandon Carr, CB — 49
Marcus Peters, CB — 47
Anthony Averett, CB — 33
Matthew Judon, LB — 32
Michael Pierce, NT — 32
Jaylon Ferguson, LB — 31
Tyus Bowser, LB — 31
Chris Wormley, DE — 29
Josh Bynes, LB — 29
Jihad Ward, DT — 26
L.J. Fort, LB — 23
Domata Peko Sr., NT — 21
Patrick Onwuasor, LB — 21
Anthony Levine Sr., SS — 20
Justin Ellis, DT — 18
Patrick Ricard, DT — 4
Iman Marshall, CB — 3
Brynden Trawick, FS — 1
Jordan Richards, SS — 1
Observations
Clark and Humphrey played almost every snap as expected, but the surprise was Peters staying on the field for a full workload. Carr played his highest percentage of defensive snaps since Week 6. Cornerback Jimmy Smith was active but did not play. Averett received far more snaps than Marshall in covering Smith’s workload. Judon played a season-low 64 percent of defensive snaps but was on the field, rushing aggressively, late in the game. The Ravens rested Brandon Williams but managed to cover his snaps without leaning too heavily on any individual player.