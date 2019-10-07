Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Bradley Bozeman, G — 81
Orlando Brown Jr., T — 81
Matt Skura, C — 81
Ronnie Stanley, T — 81
Lamar Jackson, QB — 81
Marshal Yanda, G — 81
Willie Snead IV, WR — 56
Mark Ingram II, RB — 53
Seth Roberts, WR — 53
Nick Boyle, TE — 52
Mark Andrews, TE — 43
Marquise Brown, WR — 37
Hayden Hurst, TE — 33
Gus Edwards, RB — 21
Miles Boykin, WR — 20
Chris Moore, WR — 20
Patrick Ricard, FB — 12
Justice Hill, RB — 5
Observations
Hurst had produced in limited snaps so he earned a heavier workload against the Steelers. The Ravens rode their tight ends hard in general. They couldn’t use Brown as much as they wanted because he missed a chunk of the game with an ankle injury, but their pecking order seems consistent at wide receiver. They again used Ricard sparingly at fullback, despite the fact he played many fewer snaps on defense.
Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Marlon Humphrey, CB — 60
Earl Thomas III, FS — 58
Brandon Carr, CB — 58
Maurice Canady, CB — 55
Patrick Onwuasor, LB — 54
Matthew Judon, LB — 47
Tony Jefferson, SS — 46
Pernell McPhee, LB — 45
Josh Bynes, LB — 43
Michael Pierce, NT — 41
Brandon Williams, DT — 41
Jaylon Ferguson, LB — 21
Tyus Bowser, LB — 19
Chris Wormley, DT — 17
Anthony Levine Sr., SS — 16
Chuck Clark, FS — 16
Patrick Ricard, DT — 13
Zach Sieler, DT — 6
DeShon Elliott, FS — 3
Chris Board, LB — 1
Observations
Bynes took on a full workload four days after he signed, showing just how dissatisfied the Ravens were with Chris Board and Kenny Young at inside linebacker. Williams returned to a full workload after missing Week 4 with a knee injury and played well. The Ravens will have to figure out how to replace the injured Jefferson’s snaps, whether that means leaning on Clark and Elliott or repurposing one of their cornerbacks. Canady has become a full-time player after starting his season on the practice squad. The Ravens seem set on trying Ferguson as their third edge rusher behind Judon and McPhee. Board went back to being primarily a special-teams player. Linebacker L.J. Fort did not play any defensive snaps in his first game with the team, though he did play on special teams. Young and Anthony Averett were healthy scratches after starting just a few weeks ago.