Bynes took on a full workload four days after he signed, showing just how dissatisfied the Ravens were with Chris Board and Kenny Young at inside linebacker. Williams returned to a full workload after missing Week 4 with a knee injury and played well. The Ravens will have to figure out how to replace the injured Jefferson’s snaps, whether that means leaning on Clark and Elliott or repurposing one of their cornerbacks. Canady has become a full-time player after starting his season on the practice squad. The Ravens seem set on trying Ferguson as their third edge rusher behind Judon and McPhee. Board went back to being primarily a special-teams player. Linebacker L.J. Fort did not play any defensive snaps in his first game with the team, though he did play on special teams. Young and Anthony Averett were healthy scratches after starting just a few weeks ago.