Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Seattle Seahawks
Bradley Bozeman, G — 59
Orlando Brown Jr., T — 59
Matt Skura, C — 59
Lamar Jackson, QB — 59
Marshal Yanda, G — 59
Ronnie Stanley, T — 59
Nick Boyle, TE — 40
Willie Snead IV, WR — 37
Mark Andrews, TE — 34
Chris Moore, WR — 33
Miles Boykin, WR — 32
Mark Ingram II, RB — 30
Hayden Hurst, TE — 27
Gus Edwards, RB — 22
Seth Roberts, WR — 19
Patrick Ricard, FB — 15
Justice Hill, RB — 4
James Hurst, T — 2
Observations
Not a whole lot changed here. Hill has failed to establish himself as a significant part of the offense after a promising training camp. Ricard received his most balanced workload of the season and was a key blocker on some of the most important plays in the game. With Marquise Brown out, Moore has played a larger role than Roberts each of the last two weeks. This after he played just 30 combined snaps from Weeks 2 through 4.
Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Seattle Seahawks
Marlon Humphrey, CB — 72
Earl Thomas III, FS — 72
Chuck Clark, FS — 72
Brandon Carr, CB — 70
Marcus Peters, CB — 65
Matthew Judon, LB — 57
L.J. Fort, LB — 56
Josh Bynes, LB — 54
Jaylon Ferguson, LB — 46
Michael Pierce, NT — 44
Brandon Williams, DT — 41
Jihad Ward, DT — 39
Anthony Levine Sr., SS — 22
Tyus Bowser, LB — 22
Chris Wormley, DT — 18
Patrick Ricard, DT — 13
Pernell McPhee, LB — 12
Anthony Averett, CB — 11
Zach Sieler, DT — 4
Chris Board, LB — 1
Bennett Jackson, FS — 1
Observations
John Harbaugh wasn’t kidding when he said Peters would likely play a lot. The team’s new cornerback held up well and not just on his game-turning interception. The Ravens will likely reduce their cornerbacks’ workloads slightly when Jimmy Smith returns from his knee injury. Averett was on the field early but ended up playing just 11 snaps after he gave up a 37-yard catch to D.K. Metcalf. Fort more than doubled his snaps from the previous week and delivered impressive production. It will be interesting to see how the Ravens juggle playing time at inside linebacker when Patrick Onwuasor returns from his ankle injury. Ferguson played well as his workload increased after McPhee suffered a potentially serious arm injury. Pierce and Williams both received their second largest workloads of the season and were essential to clogging Chris Carson’s running lanes. Jackson played his long-awaited first snaps (including 14 on special teams) as an NFL player.