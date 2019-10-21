John Harbaugh wasn’t kidding when he said Peters would likely play a lot. The team’s new cornerback held up well and not just on his game-turning interception. The Ravens will likely reduce their cornerbacks’ workloads slightly when Jimmy Smith returns from his knee injury. Averett was on the field early but ended up playing just 11 snaps after he gave up a 37-yard catch to D.K. Metcalf. Fort more than doubled his snaps from the previous week and delivered impressive production. It will be interesting to see how the Ravens juggle playing time at inside linebacker when Patrick Onwuasor returns from his ankle injury. Ferguson played well as his workload increased after McPhee suffered a potentially serious arm injury. Pierce and Williams both received their second largest workloads of the season and were essential to clogging Chris Carson’s running lanes. Jackson played his long-awaited first snaps (including 14 on special teams) as an NFL player.