Ravens snap-count analysis: Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith steps back into starting role with season on the line

Observations: As expected, the defense looked completely different this week after players returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list. With Anthony Averett out, Smith stepped up to play every defensive snap; he had not played any in five of the previous six weeks. Young and Bowser also played every snap for the first time this season. The Ravens did not go the entire game with the same two safeties as they often do. Instead, they kept Young on the field with Clark and rotated Stone, Stephens and Jefferson. Queen played 74% of defensive snaps, his lowest since Week 12. He struggled at times in pass coverage. Campbell went back to a typical workload for the first time since Week 13 after struggling with a hamstring injury. Houston was also back to normal after a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Harrison played his first defensive snap since Week 7.