Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Los Angeles Rams
Bradley Bozeman, G ― 78
Orlando Brown Jr., T ― 78
Ronnie Stanley, T ― 78
Lamar Jackson, QB ― 62
Marshal Yanda, G ― 62
Patrick Mekari, C ― 62
Nick Boyle, TE ― 50
Marquise Brown, WR ― 49
Willie Snead IV, WR ― 47
Miles Boykin, WR ― 37
Hayden Hurst, TE ― 35
Seth Roberts, WR ― 34
Gus Edwards, RB ― 32
Mark Andrews, TE ― 32
Patrick Ricard, FB ― 30
Mark Ingram II, RB ― 24
Justice Hill, RB ― 19
James Hurst, G ― 17
Robert Griffin III, QB ― 16
Matt Skura, C ― 16
Observations
The Ravens received terrific production from Ingram while resting him for much of the game, a formula they’d surely love to replicate over the next five weeks. Brown has built back up to a full workload and looked like a healthy player against the Rams. Roberts played 10 fewer snaps than he did the previous week but in the big picture, has reasserted himself as an important player in the wide-receiver rotation. Boykin tied his second-highest snap count of the season and made an impressive leaping catch late in the game. Mekari played every snap after Skura went out with a leg injury and handled his first big NFL assignment smoothly. The Ravens’ usage patterns at tight end have stabilized, with Andrews playing the least despite ranking as the most productive pass catcher.
Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Los Angeles Rams
Chuck Clark, FS ― 54
Earl Thomas III, FS ― 54
Marlon Humphrey, CB ― 53
Marcus Peters, CB ― 53
Jimmy Smith, CB ― 53
Matthew Judon, LB ― 47
Jaylon Ferguson, LB ― 38
Tyus Bowser, LB ― 36
Brandon Carr, CB ― 35
Brandon Williams, DT ― 34
Jihad Ward, DT ― 32
Josh Bynes, LB ― 21
Patrick Onwuasor, LB ― 21
Domata Peko Sr., NT ― 20
Chris Wormley, DT ― 14
Justin Ellis, DT ― 13
L.J. Fort, LB ― 8
Anthony Levine Sr., SS ― 5
Patrick Ricard, DT ― 1
Iman Marshall, CB ― 1
Observations
The Ravens’ top five defensive backs missed just three snaps between them, even in a game that was essentially over midway through the third quarter. Onwuasor was back to playing the most snaps of any inside linebacker after a light week against the Houston Texans. Peko’s playing time held steady while Ellis’ diminished. We’ll see how much the Ravens get them on the field if Michael Pierce returns from his ankle injury Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Ferguson and Bowser have solidified their spots after Ravens coach John Harbaugh expressed dissatisfaction with his young pass rushers early in the season. The Ravens didn’t need Ricard much, and he might serve primarily as an offensive player for the rest of the season, especially if Pierce returns in good form. Marshall played his first career snaps on defense and special teams.