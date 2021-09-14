xml:space="preserve">
Ravens snap-count analysis: Odafe Oweh plays significant role, secondary sees heavy workload on a long day for the defense

Childs Walker
By
Baltimore Sun
Sep 14, 2021 9:54 AM

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Las Vegas Raiders 9/13/21

Alejandro Villanueva T 68

Kevin Zeitler G 68

Bradley Bozeman C 68

Ronnie Stanley T 68

Lamar Jackson QB 68

Sammy Watkins WR 56

Mark Andrews TE 55

Marquise Brown WR 47

Patrick Ricard FB 41

Devin Duvernay WR 39

Ben Powers G 39

Ty’Son Williams RB 35

Tyre Phillips G 29

Latavius Murray RB 21

Eric Tomlinson TE 19

Trenton Cannon RB 9

James Proche WR 7

Patrick Mekari G 6

Josh Oliver TE 5

Observations: The Ravens relied heavily on their top two wide receivers, Watkins and Brown. It was mildly surprising to see Duvernay play 32 more snaps than Proche, who performed so well in training camp. We’ll see how that usage pattern holds as the Ravens face different defensive looks. Williams was the No. 1 running back as promised but seemed to give way to Murray in the second-half game plan. With Ben Cleveland a healthy scratch, Powers took on the full load at left guard after Phillips hurt his knee. It will be interesting to see if the rookie can push Powers for snaps as the season goes on. Oliver didn’t get much of a chance in his debut as the team’s No. 3 tight end.

Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Las Vegas Raiders 9/13/21

Chuck Clark SS 86

Marlon Humphrey CB 85

Anthony Averett CB 85

DeShon Elliott FS 85

Patrick Queen LB 72

Calais Campbell DE 60

Justin Houston LB 56

Tyus Bowser LB 51

Odafe Oweh LB 48

Malik Harrison LB 44

Brandon Williams NT 44

Pernell McPhee LB 36

Chris Westry CB 33

Justin Madubuike DT 33

Chris Board LB 28

Brandon Stephens FS 25

Tavon Young CB 24

Broderick Washington DT 21

Justin Ellis DT 19

Jaylon Ferguson LB 10

Observations: This was a heavy work day for the Ravens’ starting cornerbacks and safeties, and they wore down in the fourth quarter and overtime. The Ravens also asked a lot of veteran pass rushers Campbell and Houston. Campbell’s snap count would have been a season-high for 2020. Oweh played an important role right away, staying on the field nearly as much as Bowser, who’s the logical successor to Matthew Judon. The rookie was arguably the team’s most effective pass rusher, so expect to see him plenty more as the weeks roll on. Harrison played 51% of defensive snaps, showing the limits of his role as the team’s second starter at inside linebacker. Meanwhile, the Ravens gave plenty of work to reserve defensive backs Chris Westry and Brandon Stephens, giving us an early indication of how they’ll line up against pass-heavy offenses. Madubuike made little impact after all the excitement he generated this summer.

