Ravens offensive snap counts vs. New England Patriots 11/3/19

Bradley Bozeman G 70

Orlando Brown Jr. T 70

Matt Skura C 70

Lamar Jackson QB 70

Marshal Yanda G 70

Ronnie Stanley T 70

Nick Boyle TE 59

Willie Snead IV WR 42

Marquise Brown WR 40

Mark Ingram II RB 31

Seth Roberts WR 30

Hayden Hurst TE 29

Gus Edwards RB 28

Patrick Ricard FB 27

Miles Boykin WR 27

Mark Andrews TE 24

Justice Hill RB 10

Chris Moore WR 2

James Hurst T 1

Observations: Boyle did not just score his first career touchdown; he carried a huge workload because of his versatility and blocking punch. Ricard also played an expanded role, illustrating how much the Ravens leaned toward power football. Andrews, meanwhile, played just 34% of the team’s snaps, his lowest mark of the season. Moore’s offensive role essentially vanished with Marquise Brown back in the line-up.

Ravens defensive snap counts vs. New England Patriots 11/3/19

Marlon Humphrey CB 67

Earl Thomas III FS 67

Chuck Clark FS 67

Marcus Peters CB 67

Jimmy Smith CB 54

Matthew Judon LB 51

Brandon Carr CB 47

Michael Pierce NT 44

Jaylon Ferguson LB 42

Jihad Ward DT 38

Brandon Williams DT 36

Chris Wormley DT 33

Tyus Bowser LB 28

Patrick Onwuasor LB 28

Josh Bynes LB 25

L.J. Fort LB 18

Anthony Averett CB 13

Anthony Levine Sr. SS 8

Patrick Ricard DT 4

Observations: Smith stepped right into a featured role after missing six weeks with a sprained knee. The Ravens’ top four cornerbacks all played at least 70% of the snaps, hinting at how defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale might balance his line-up going forward. The Ravens also prioritized pass rushers — Ferguson, Ward and Bowser — over inside linebackers in this match-up. Onwuasor returned from an ankle injury that cost him two games and pushed Fort back into a supporting role. Bynes played just 37% of the defensive snaps after playing at least 61% in each of his previous three games.

