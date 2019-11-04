Observations: Smith stepped right into a featured role after missing six weeks with a sprained knee. The Ravens’ top four cornerbacks all played at least 70% of the snaps, hinting at how defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale might balance his line-up going forward. The Ravens also prioritized pass rushers — Ferguson, Ward and Bowser — over inside linebackers in this match-up. Onwuasor returned from an ankle injury that cost him two games and pushed Fort back into a supporting role. Bynes played just 37% of the defensive snaps after playing at least 61% in each of his previous three games.