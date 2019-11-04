Ravens offensive snap counts vs. New England Patriots 11/3/19
Bradley Bozeman G 70
Orlando Brown Jr. T 70
Matt Skura C 70
Lamar Jackson QB 70
Marshal Yanda G 70
Ronnie Stanley T 70
Nick Boyle TE 59
Willie Snead IV WR 42
Marquise Brown WR 40
Mark Ingram II RB 31
Seth Roberts WR 30
Hayden Hurst TE 29
Gus Edwards RB 28
Patrick Ricard FB 27
Miles Boykin WR 27
Mark Andrews TE 24
Justice Hill RB 10
Chris Moore WR 2
James Hurst T 1
Observations: Boyle did not just score his first career touchdown; he carried a huge workload because of his versatility and blocking punch. Ricard also played an expanded role, illustrating how much the Ravens leaned toward power football. Andrews, meanwhile, played just 34% of the team’s snaps, his lowest mark of the season. Moore’s offensive role essentially vanished with Marquise Brown back in the line-up.
Ravens defensive snap counts vs. New England Patriots 11/3/19
Marlon Humphrey CB 67
Earl Thomas III FS 67
Chuck Clark FS 67
Marcus Peters CB 67
Jimmy Smith CB 54
Matthew Judon LB 51
Brandon Carr CB 47
Michael Pierce NT 44
Jaylon Ferguson LB 42
Jihad Ward DT 38
Brandon Williams DT 36
Chris Wormley DT 33
Tyus Bowser LB 28
Patrick Onwuasor LB 28
Josh Bynes LB 25
L.J. Fort LB 18
Anthony Averett CB 13
Anthony Levine Sr. SS 8
Patrick Ricard DT 4
Observations: Smith stepped right into a featured role after missing six weeks with a sprained knee. The Ravens’ top four cornerbacks all played at least 70% of the snaps, hinting at how defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale might balance his line-up going forward. The Ravens also prioritized pass rushers — Ferguson, Ward and Bowser — over inside linebackers in this match-up. Onwuasor returned from an ankle injury that cost him two games and pushed Fort back into a supporting role. Bynes played just 37% of the defensive snaps after playing at least 61% in each of his previous three games.