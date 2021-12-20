Ravens snap-count analysis: COVID forces major changes in secondary against Packers

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Green Bay Packers 12/19/21
Alejandro Villanueva T 70
Ben Cleveland G 70
Kevin Zeitler G 70
Tyler Huntley QB 70
Bradley Bozeman C 70
Rashod Bateman WR 65
Marquise Brown WR 62
Mark Andrews TE 56
David Sharpe T 47
Devonta Freeman RB 39
Latavius Murray RB 29
Tyre Phillips T 23
Devin Duvernay WR 22
Eric Tomlinson TE 22
Nick Boyle TE 20
James Proche WR 16
Tylan Wallace WR 14
Josh Oliver TE 5
Observations: Freeman and Murray split snaps more evenly at running back after Freeman had dominated the workload in Weeks 13 and 14. With Sammy Watkins out, Bateman played a career-high 93% of offensive snaps. Duvernay played a season-low 31% of offensive snaps as he appeared to deal with an unspecified injury. Wallace played a career-high 20% of offensive snaps. Cleveland played every offensive snap in his first NFL start and Sharpe stepped in for Phillips, who left with a knee injury. Boyle returned after missing the previous two weeks and threw some notable blocks in the second half.
Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Green Bay Packers 12/19/21
Anthony Averett CB 62
Brandon Stephens FS 62
Geno Stone SS 62
Kevon Seymour CB 54
Patrick Queen LB 53
Tyus Bowser LB 52
Robert Jackson CB 38
Justin Houston LB 38
Josh Bynes LB 36
Odafe Oweh LB 36
Brandon Williams NT 35
Justin Madubuike DT 32
Justin Ellis DT 21
Chris Board LB 20
Broderick Washington DT 20
Tavon Young CB 20
Anthony Levine SS 19
Tony Jefferson SS 9
Jaylon Ferguson LB 7
Kristian Welch LB 6
Observations: A late-week COVID-19 outbreak led to radical changes in the secondary, with Stone stepping in for Chuck Clark as an every-down safety and Seymour and Jackson playing major roles. Levine played defensive snaps for the first time this season, and Jefferson also played a part in his first week back with the team since 2019. Young was seemingly headed for a season-high snap count before a concussion sent him off the field in the second quarter. Usage patterns among the defensive linemen and linebackers remained more typical, though Madubuike, Williams and Washington all played lower percentages of the defensive snaps than they had the previous week in Cleveland, while Board played nine more snaps than he had against the Browns.