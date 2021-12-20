xml:space="preserve">
Ravens snap-count analysis: COVID forces major changes in secondary against Packers

Childs Walker
By
Baltimore Sun
Dec 20, 2021 10:50 AM

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Green Bay Packers 12/19/21

Alejandro Villanueva T 70

Ben Cleveland G 70

Kevin Zeitler G 70

Tyler Huntley QB 70

Bradley Bozeman C 70

Rashod Bateman WR 65

Marquise Brown WR 62

Mark Andrews TE 56

David Sharpe T 47

Devonta Freeman RB 39

Latavius Murray RB 29

Tyre Phillips T 23

Devin Duvernay WR 22

Eric Tomlinson TE 22

Nick Boyle TE 20

James Proche WR 16

Tylan Wallace WR 14

Josh Oliver TE 5

Observations: Freeman and Murray split snaps more evenly at running back after Freeman had dominated the workload in Weeks 13 and 14. With Sammy Watkins out, Bateman played a career-high 93% of offensive snaps. Duvernay played a season-low 31% of offensive snaps as he appeared to deal with an unspecified injury. Wallace played a career-high 20% of offensive snaps. Cleveland played every offensive snap in his first NFL start and Sharpe stepped in for Phillips, who left with a knee injury. Boyle returned after missing the previous two weeks and threw some notable blocks in the second half.

Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Green Bay Packers 12/19/21

Anthony Averett CB 62

Brandon Stephens FS 62

Geno Stone SS 62

Kevon Seymour CB 54

Patrick Queen LB 53

Tyus Bowser LB 52

Robert Jackson CB 38

Justin Houston LB 38

Josh Bynes LB 36

Odafe Oweh LB 36

Brandon Williams NT 35

Justin Madubuike DT 32

Justin Ellis DT 21

Chris Board LB 20

Broderick Washington DT 20

Tavon Young CB 20

Anthony Levine SS 19

Tony Jefferson SS 9

Jaylon Ferguson LB 7

Kristian Welch LB 6

Latest Baltimore Ravens

Observations: A late-week COVID-19 outbreak led to radical changes in the secondary, with Stone stepping in for Chuck Clark as an every-down safety and Seymour and Jackson playing major roles. Levine played defensive snaps for the first time this season, and Jefferson also played a part in his first week back with the team since 2019. Young was seemingly headed for a season-high snap count before a concussion sent him off the field in the second quarter. Usage patterns among the defensive linemen and linebackers remained more typical, though Madubuike, Williams and Washington all played lower percentages of the defensive snaps than they had the previous week in Cleveland, while Board played nine more snaps than he had against the Browns.

