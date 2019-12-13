Ravens offensive snap counts vs. New York Jets
Bradley Bozeman, G — 63
Orlando Brown Jr., T — 63
James Hurst, T — 63
Patrick Mekari, C — 63
Lamar Jackson, QB — 54
Marshal Yanda, G — 54
Nick Boyle, TE — 48
Marquise Brown, WR — 47
Willie Snead IV, WR — 41
Seth Roberts, WR — 36
Mark Ingram II, RB — 34
Mark Andrews, TE — 23
Patrick Ricard, FB — 19
Miles Boykin, WR — 19
Hayden Hurst, TE — 18
Gus Edwards, RB — 18
Parker Ehinger, G — 11
Justice Hill, RB — 10
Robert Griffin III, QB — 9
Observations
As expected, James Hurst stepped into a full workload with left tackle Ronnie Stanley sidelined by a concussion, and the veteran handled himself well. That peace of mind is why the Ravens signed Hurst to a four-year contract before last season. Brown played 75 percent of the team’s offensive snaps, his second highest mark of the season, and he had his best game in several weeks. Hayden Hurst received his lightest workload since Week 4 and walked off the field in apparent discomfort late in the game. Andrews returned to his normal role after missing much of the previous game because of a knee injury. Ehinger saw the field as the Ravens shuffled their offensive-line rotation in Stanley’s absence, indicating he’s the next utility lineman up behind James Hurst.
Ravens defensive snap counts vs. New York Jets
Marlon Humphrey, CB — 59
Chuck Clark, FS — 59
Earl Thomas III, FS — 59
Marcus Peters, CB — 57
Matthew Judon, LB — 50
Jimmy Smith, CB — 48
Jaylon Ferguson, LB — 43
Michael Pierce, NT — 37
Brandon Carr, CB — 34
Chris Wormley, DE — 32
Brandon Williams, DT — 31
Josh Bynes, LB — 28
Jihad Ward, DT — 25
Tyus Bowser, LB — 24
Patrick Onwuasor, LB — 22
Domata Peko Sr., NT — 20
L.J. Fort, LB — 17
Anthony Levine Sr., SS — 4
Observations
Not much changed here, though it was slightly unusual for both Pierce and Wormley to play more than Williams. Ward played his lowest percentage of snaps since Week 6, perhaps because of the elbow injury that made him a limited participant in practice on Monday and Tuesday.