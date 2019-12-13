As expected, James Hurst stepped into a full workload with left tackle Ronnie Stanley sidelined by a concussion, and the veteran handled himself well. That peace of mind is why the Ravens signed Hurst to a four-year contract before last season. Brown played 75 percent of the team’s offensive snaps, his second highest mark of the season, and he had his best game in several weeks. Hayden Hurst received his lightest workload since Week 4 and walked off the field in apparent discomfort late in the game. Andrews returned to his normal role after missing much of the previous game because of a knee injury. Ehinger saw the field as the Ravens shuffled their offensive-line rotation in Stanley’s absence, indicating he’s the next utility lineman up behind James Hurst.