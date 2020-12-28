Ravens snap-count analysis: Anthony Averett and Tramon Williams fortify injury-riddled secondary

Observations: Dobbins and Edwards split snaps almost evenly, perhaps in part because Dobbins took a hard shot late in the game. It will be interesting to see if Edwards’ recent flashes as a pass catcher lead to more work for him in general. Mark Ingram II was a healthy scratch for a second straight week. Ricard and Tomlinson matched their season-high snap counts from the week before, indicating the essential roles they play as blockers. The same could be said for Boykin, who hasn’t lost any ground since he returned to a starter’s workload in Week 13. With Snead banged up, Duvernay received his greatest workload since Week 13. The Ravens also used him in their run game and as their punt returner. Skura stepped in for Mekari, who was battling back tightness, which created an opportunity for Bredeson to play as the team’s sixth lineman in heavy formations. With James Proche inactive, Moore played his first offensive snaps of the season.