Ravens snap-count analysis: Anthony Averett and Tramon Williams fortify injury-riddled secondary

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. New York Giants 12/27/20
Orlando Brown Jr. T 68
Bradley Bozeman G 68
Ben Powers G 68
Lamar Jackson QB 68
D.J. Fluker T 54
Matt Skura C 50
Mark Andrews TE 45
Marquise Brown WR 43
Miles Boykin WR 42
Patrick Ricard FB 39
J.K. Dobbins RB 35
Gus Edwards RB 34
Devin Duvernay WR 23
Patrick Mekari C 23
Eric Tomlinson TE 23
Dez Bryant WR 19
Tyre Phillips T 15
Ben Bredeson G 14
Willie Snead IV WR 12
Justice Hill RB 3
Chris Moore WR 2
Observations: Dobbins and Edwards split snaps almost evenly, perhaps in part because Dobbins took a hard shot late in the game. It will be interesting to see if Edwards’ recent flashes as a pass catcher lead to more work for him in general. Mark Ingram II was a healthy scratch for a second straight week. Ricard and Tomlinson matched their season-high snap counts from the week before, indicating the essential roles they play as blockers. The same could be said for Boykin, who hasn’t lost any ground since he returned to a starter’s workload in Week 13. With Snead banged up, Duvernay received his greatest workload since Week 13. The Ravens also used him in their run game and as their punt returner. Skura stepped in for Mekari, who was battling back tightness, which created an opportunity for Bredeson to play as the team’s sixth lineman in heavy formations. With James Proche inactive, Moore played his first offensive snaps of the season.
Ravens defensive snap counts vs. New York Giants 12/27/20
Chuck Clark SS 64
Anthony Averett CB 64
Patrick Queen LB 60
DeShon Elliott FS 59
Marlon Humphrey CB 59
Tramon Williams CB 55
Matthew Judon LB 44
Derek Wolfe DE 39
Tyus Bowser LB 35
L.J. Fort LB 30
Yannick Ngakoue DE 30
Chris Board LB 23
Justin Madubuike DT 23
Pernell McPhee LB 22
Brandon Williams NT 21
Calais Campbell DE 20
Justin Ellis NT 20
Jihad Ward DE 17
Malik Harrison LB 9
Jordan Richards SS 5
Pierre Desir CB 5
Observations: With Marcus Peters still sidelined by a calf injury, Averett and Tramon Williams played huge roles for a second straight week. The Ravens kept Campbell’s workload modest after he missed the previous week because of his lingering calf strain. Board played a significant role again with two sacks, but Fort nudged ahead of him in snap count because of the specific matchups presented by the Giants. The Ravens seem content rotating those two with Harrison relegated to about 10 snaps per game. The Ravens continued tinkering with their rotation on the edge, putting Ward back in the lineup ahead of the inactive Jaylon Ferguson. Ward responded with a sack and two quarterback hits. Ngakoue left the game with a thigh injury, which explains his lower snap count.