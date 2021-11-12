xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Ravens snap-count analysis: Rookie Brandon Stephens takes over for injured safety DeShon Elliott

Childs Walker
By
Baltimore Sun
Nov 12, 2021 11:38 AM
"We can spend a full day to really figure out what went wrong tonight, what we can do getting better, and take another day or two to ourselves," said Humphrey.

The Ravens shuffled their secondary again in Thursday night’s 22-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins as they covered for another season-ending injury, this one to safety DeShon Elliott. Rookie Brandon Stephens played all but two snaps, with Geno Stone and Chris Westry also stepping into significant supporting roles.

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Miami Dolphins

Alejandro Villanueva T 73

Ben Powers G 73

Kevin Zeitler G 73

Bradley Bozeman C 73

Tyre Phillips T 73

Lamar Jackson QB 73

Mark Andrews TE 57

Marquise Brown WR 55

Devin Duvernay WR 44

Devonta Freeman RB 42

Rashod Bateman WR 40

Patrick Ricard FB 37

Le’Veon Bell RB 31

Sammy Watkins WR 23

Eric Tomlinson TE 15

Miles Boykin WR 11

Josh Oliver TE 10

Observations: Watkins played for the first time since Week 5 but did not take any snaps away from Duvernay, who is part of the Ravens’ running game in addition to their passing game. James Proche II, a healthy scratch, was the odd man out at wide receiver. Ricard played his lowest percentage of snaps since Week 5; when his role is diminished, it’s usually a sign that the Ravens have been forced out of their desired style of play. Bell received his largest workload in five games as a Raven but carried the ball just three times. Ty’Son Williams played only on special teams. The Ravens used the same five offensive linemen for every snap, just as they did four days earlier against the Minnesota Vikings. Guard Ben Cleveland and tackle Patrick Mekari are expected to return from injury over the next few weeks, so it will be interesting to see if they shake up the alignment.

Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Miami Dolphins

Chuck Clark SS 69

Marlon Humphrey CB 69

Brandon Stephens FS 67

Anthony Averett CB 67

Calais Campbell DE 51

Josh Bynes LB 51

Tyus Bowser LB 48

Odafe Oweh LB 45

Justin Ellis DT 37

Justin Houston LB 37

Patrick Queen LB 36

Chris Board LB 35

Tavon Young CB 31

Justin Madubuike DT 29

Pernell McPhee LB 25

Geno Stone SS 17

Chris Westry CB 17

Broderick Washington DT 14

Jimmy Smith CB 10

Reginald McKenzie DT 5

Observations: Stephens was on the field for all but two defensive snaps, indicating that the Ravens really do see the rookie as the primary replacement for Elliott. Stone played more defensive snaps than he had in his previous seven games combined, acting as a center fielder on some obvious passing downs. Smith played more than he had against the Vikings but was still not a major part of the game plan, even against a team with a productive tight end. Westry played for the first time since Week 1, and as an outside cornerback, he could give the Ravens more flexibility to move Humphrey around going forward. Board played a season-high 51% of the defensive snaps. With Jaylon Ferguson inactive, McPhee returned to a more normal workload for him (the veteran played just three defensive snaps against Minnesota).

