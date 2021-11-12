Ravens snap-count analysis: Rookie Brandon Stephens takes over for injured safety DeShon Elliott

Observations: Watkins played for the first time since Week 5 but did not take any snaps away from Duvernay, who is part of the Ravens’ running game in addition to their passing game. James Proche II, a healthy scratch, was the odd man out at wide receiver. Ricard played his lowest percentage of snaps since Week 5; when his role is diminished, it’s usually a sign that the Ravens have been forced out of their desired style of play. Bell received his largest workload in five games as a Raven but carried the ball just three times. Ty’Son Williams played only on special teams. The Ravens used the same five offensive linemen for every snap, just as they did four days earlier against the Minnesota Vikings. Guard Ben Cleveland and tackle Patrick Mekari are expected to return from injury over the next few weeks, so it will be interesting to see if they shake up the alignment.