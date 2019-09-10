Ravens snap count analysis from Week 1 win over Dolphins: Will wide receiver workload even out?

Observations: The Ravens played Jefferson, Eric Weddle and C.J. Mosley on almost every snap in 2018, and it seems that will be the case for Jefferson, Thomas and Onwuasor this season. Averett immediately took on a starter’s workload when Smith went out with a knee injury. He played 15 more snaps than Carr, perhaps a sign that Carr was still banged up with the hip injury that had him listed as questionable to play. As promised, the Ravens asked far more of third-year outside linebackers Tim Williams and Tyus Bowser than they did last season. Expect Judon to carry the heaviest load among the edge rushers every week, but it will be fascinating to see if Williams, a disappointment in his previous two seasons, can hold on to the prominent role he played in the opener. The Ravens surprised us by starting Young at weak-side linebacker and using him more than Board. Coach John Harbaugh promised to rotate the second-year linebackers, but Board had played with the first team for most of training camp and the preseason. Despite Ricard’s excellent preseason on defense, the Ravens continued their pattern of using him more heavily on offense. Perhaps that will change in games that require the defense to be on the field more.