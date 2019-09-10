Ravens snap count analysis from Week 1 win over Dolphins: Will wide receiver workload even out?

Here’s what we learned from the Ravens’ snap counts in their season-opening victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Miami Dolphins
Bradley Bozeman, G — 77
Orlando Brown Jr., T — 77
Matt Skura, C — 77
Ronnie Stanley, T — 63
Marshal Yanda, G — 54
Seth Roberts, WR — 52
Willie Snead IV, WR — 50
Nick Boyle, TE — 43
Hayden Hurst, TE — 43
Chris Moore, WR — 32
Mark Andrews, TE — 32
Gus Edwards, RB — 29
Mark Ingram, RB — 25
Patrick Ricard, FB — 24
Justice Hill, RB — 23
Patrick Mekari, G — 23
Robert Griffin III, QB — 23
Myles Boykin, WR — 18
James Hurst, T — 14
Marquise Brown, WR — 14
Observations: The Ravens went all in with Bozeman as their starting left guard rather than rotate him with James Hurst as they did last year. It will be interesting to see if the wide receiver workload evens out given how Brown and Boykin produced in limited snaps. Snead would have been the odds-on favorite to play the most in that position group, so it was surprising to see the Ravens use Roberts as much as they did. We talked all summer about the Ravens’ three-headed tight end, and as expected, they used Boyle, Hayden Hurst and Andrews liberally. Ingram carried 14 times in the 25 snaps he played, so if he’s on the field, there’s a good chance he’ll touch the ball. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman promised to use Ricard to go “medieval” on opposing defenses, and the fullback played a prominent role in the opener.
Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Miami Dolphins
Patrick Onwuasor, LB — 49
Earl Thomas, FS — 47
Tony Jefferson, SS — 46
Marlon Humphrey, CB — 46
Anthony Averett, CB — 45
Matthew Judon, LB — 39
Chris Wormley, DT — 30
Brandon Carr, CB — 30
Tim Williams, LB — 27
Michael Pierce, NT — 26
Brandon Williams, DT — 25
Pernell McPhee, LB — 25
Tyus Bowser, LB — 23
Kenny Young, LB — 21
Chuck Clark, FS — 16
Anthony Levine Sr., SS — 14
Chris Board, LB — 13
Patrick Ricard, DT — 11
Jimmy Smith, CB — 6
Justin Bethel, CB — 3
Brynden Trawick, FS — 3
DeShon Elliott, DB — 3
Cyrus Jones, CB — 2
Observations: The Ravens played Jefferson, Eric Weddle and C.J. Mosley on almost every snap in 2018, and it seems that will be the case for Jefferson, Thomas and Onwuasor this season. Averett immediately took on a starter’s workload when Smith went out with a knee injury. He played 15 more snaps than Carr, perhaps a sign that Carr was still banged up with the hip injury that had him listed as questionable to play. As promised, the Ravens asked far more of third-year outside linebackers Tim Williams and Tyus Bowser than they did last season. Expect Judon to carry the heaviest load among the edge rushers every week, but it will be fascinating to see if Williams, a disappointment in his previous two seasons, can hold on to the prominent role he played in the opener. The Ravens surprised us by starting Young at weak-side linebacker and using him more than Board. Coach John Harbaugh promised to rotate the second-year linebackers, but Board had played with the first team for most of training camp and the preseason. Despite Ricard’s excellent preseason on defense, the Ravens continued their pattern of using him more heavily on offense. Perhaps that will change in games that require the defense to be on the field more.