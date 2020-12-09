Ravens snap-count analysis: Emphasis on run means big nights for Miles Boykin, Patrick Ricard

Observations: Campbell returned to the lineup but not to a full snap count; his mobility was still reduced by the calf strain he suffered in Week 9. Wolfe played as few as 27 snaps earlier in the season, but he’s become the stalwart of the defensive front, rarely leaving the field. With Jimmy Smith and Tramon Williams out, Averett stepped right back into a major role in his first action since Week 6. Bowser, whose coverage skills make him a more versatile option than Ferguson, served as Matthew Judon’s chief fill-in for a second straight week. Ward returned from a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list and a stretch of healthy scratches and was the team’s most productive pass rusher. After a brief run of starter’s workloads, Harrison fell back behind Fort and Board on the depth chart at inside linebacker as the Ravens sought to cover Dallas’ many pass catchers. Board hit a season-high defensive snap count while maintaining his usual load on special teams.