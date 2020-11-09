xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ravens snap-count analysis: With defensive starters sidelined, Terrell Bonds and Malik Harrison step forward

Childs Walker
By
Baltimore Sun
Nov 09, 2020 9:00 AM

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Indianapolis Colts 11/8/20

Orlando Brown Jr. T 64

Advertisement

Matt Skura C 64

Bradley Bozeman G 64
Advertisement

Lamar Jackson QB 64

[More from sports] Five Things We Learned from the Ravens’ 24-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts

Patrick Mekari G 64

D.J. Fluker T 64

Marquise Brown WR 55

Nick Boyle TE 50

Mark Andrews TE 38

[More from sports] Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 24-10 win over the Colts | COMMENTARY

J.K. Dobbins RB 36

Willie Snead IV WR 34

Devin Duvernay WR 26

Gus Edwards RB 24

Miles Boykin WR 23

[More from sports] Four takeaways from Maryland football’s 35-19 win against Penn State

Patrick Ricard FB 22

Advertisement

Ben Powers G 5

Justice Hill RB 3

Dez Bryant WR 2

James Proche WR 1

[More from sports] Mike Preston: Ravens need to be more consistent to be championship contenders | COMMENTARY

Observations: The Ravens stuck with their expected offensive line adjustments, using Mekari as a full replacement for the injured Tyre Phillips. At tight end, Boyle played 78.1% of offensive snaps, compared to 61% the previous week, while Andrews dropped from 62.2% to 59.4%. Duvernay played more than Boykin for a second straight week. With Mark Ingram II still sidelined by an ankle injury, Dobbins played 56.3% of offensive snaps compared to 65.9% the previous week, while Edwards went from 31.7% to 37.5%. Ricard’s snap count went up despite the Ravens running 18 fewer offensive plays than they did in Week 8. Bryant played in an NFL game for the first time since 2017; we’ll see if he can force his way into a bigger role.

Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Indianapolis Colts 11/8/20

Chuck Clark SS 68

DeShon Elliott FS 68

Marcus Peters CB 68

[More from sports] Ravens WR Dez Bryant on playing in first NFL game since 2017: ‘It’s surreal’

Jimmy Smith CB 68

Terrell Bonds CB 59

Patrick Queen LB 58

Matthew Judon LB 53

Derek Wolfe DE 51

Yannick Ngakoue DE 45

Chris Board LB 35

Malik Harrison LB 33

Pernell McPhee LB 33

Brandon Williams NT 27

Justin Madubuike DT 24

Jaylon Ferguson LB 18

Justin Ellis NT 16

Tyus Bowser LB 15

Anthony Levine Sr. SS 6

Calais Campbell DE 3

Latest Baltimore Ravens

Observations: With Marlon Humphrey, L.J. Fort and Campbell all sidelined, this was a day for reserves to step forward. Board played a career-high 35 defensive snaps, more than he’d accumulated in the previous five weeks combined. Harrison also set an easy career high, and the rookie responded with his most productive game. Bonds had played in just two games previously but took on a full load as the team’s third cornerback, while Smith continued his remarkably valuable season by playing every defensive snap. Wolfe shouldered his largest workload since Week 1. Judon played a season-high 77.9% of defensive snaps. Ellis stepped back into his role supporting Williams after he was inactive in Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bowser played a season-low snap count for the second straight week and seems to have lost a significant part of his role to Ngakoue.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement