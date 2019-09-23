Ravens’ snap-count analysis from Week 3 loss to Chiefs: Reshuffled playing time for a struggling secondary

Observations: The Ravens seem to be honing in on their offensive core, with Brown as their busiest wide receiver and Ingram as their clear No. 1 running back. Hurst fell to a clear No. 3 in the tight-end rotation, despite the fact a foot injury slowed Andrews. Boykin has not managed to push past Snead and Roberts, both of whom made important, contested catches against the Chiefs. Edwards played a prominent role as the Ravens went back to their power-running attack, and we could see more of that as the season winds on. Ricard, on the other hand, saw his offensive workload reduced significantly, playing more snaps on defense for the first time this season.