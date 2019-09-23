Ravens’ snap-count analysis from Week 3 loss to Chiefs: Reshuffled playing time for a struggling secondary

Here’s a breakdown of the Ravens’ snap counts in their 33-28 loss to the Chiefs in Kansas City on Sunday.
Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Bradley Bozeman, G — 83
Orlando Brown Jr., T — 83
Matt Skura, C — 83
Ronnie Stanley, T — 83
Lamar Jackson, QB — 83
Marshal Yanda, G — 83
Marquise Brown, WR — 62
Willie Snead IV, WR — 59
Seth Roberts, WR — 52
Mark Ingram II, RB — 50
Mark Andrews, TE — 44
Nick Boyle, TE — 43
Miles Boykin, WR — 27
Hayden Hurst, TE — 22
Gus Edwards, RB — 22
Chris Moore, WR — 12
Justice Hill, RB — 11
Patrick Ricard, FB — 11
Observations: The Ravens seem to be honing in on their offensive core, with Brown as their busiest wide receiver and Ingram as their clear No. 1 running back. Hurst fell to a clear No. 3 in the tight-end rotation, despite the fact a foot injury slowed Andrews. Boykin has not managed to push past Snead and Roberts, both of whom made important, contested catches against the Chiefs. Edwards played a prominent role as the Ravens went back to their power-running attack, and we could see more of that as the season winds on. Ricard, on the other hand, saw his offensive workload reduced significantly, playing more snaps on defense for the first time this season.
Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Earl Thomas III, FS — 68
Tony Jefferson, SS — 68
Patrick Onwuasor, LB — 67
Brandon Carr, CB — 62
Matthew Judon, LB — 58
Marlon Humphrey, CB — 58
Pernell McPhee, LB — 56
Brandon Williams, DT — 45
Kenny Young, LB — 40
Michael Pierce, NT — 39
Maurice Canady, CB — 31
Anthony Averett, CB — 28
Chris Wormley, DT — 22
Chuck Clark, FS — 22
Patrick Ricard, DT — 18
Anthony Levine Sr., SS — 16
Tim Williams, LB — 15
Tyus Bowser, LB — 13
Chris Board, LB — 13
Jaylon Ferguson, LB — 9
Observations: The Ravens reshuffled their rotation in the secondary, reducing Averett’s playing time by more than half and putting increased trust in Canady and Clark. Don’t be surprised if this remains a work in progress as they try to eliminate the communication lapses that plagued them again Sunday. The veteran McPhee shouldered his heaviest workload of the season, a sign that Tim Williams and Bowser still haven’t completely won over their coaches. Young extended his playing-time advantage over Board at weak-side linebacker and made two tackles for loss. Brandon Williams and Pierce played greater roles as the Ravens sought to stall Kansas City’s surprisingly effective running attack. Ferguson earned his first career action as the Ravens tried to inject youthful vigor into their pass rush, while Cyrus Jones did not play a single defensive snap.