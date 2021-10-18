Ravens snap-count analysis: Rashod Bateman steps right into significant role in his debut

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Los Angeles Chargers 10/17/21
Alejandro Villanueva T 69
Patrick Mekari T 69
Ben Powers G 69
Lamar Jackson QB 65
Kevin Zeitler G 65
Patrick Ricard FB 55
Marquise Brown WR 51
Rashod Bateman WR 45
Bradley Bozeman C 44
Mark Andrews TE 37
Devin Duvernay WR 34
Trystan Colon C 26
Latavius Murray RB 26
Eric Tomlinson TE 23
Le’Veon Bell RB 22
Devonta Freeman RB 21
Josh Oliver TE 19
James Proche WR 5
Miles Boykin WR 4
Tyre Phillips G 4
Tyler Huntley QB 4
Tylan Wallace WR 2
Observations: Ricard played a season-high 79.7% of offensive snaps after playing just 21.9% the previous week, indicating how heavily the Ravens leaned into their power game. Bateman played the second most snaps among wide receivers in his debut. Proche took the biggest hit from his arrival, playing 45 fewer snaps than he did in Week 5. Sammy Watkins’ eventual return from a hamstring injury could make receiver snaps even harder to come by. Andrews played a season-low 53.6% of offensive snaps despite leading the team in receptions and receiving yards. Murray, Bell and Freeman split time fairly evenly at running back, though Murray’s ankle injury was a factor in that distribution. Phillips played his first snaps since Week 1.
Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Los Angeles Chargers 10/17/21
Chuck Clark SS 56
Marlon Humphrey CB 56
Anthony Averett CB 55
DeShon Elliott FS 55
Calais Campbell DE 44
Josh Bynes LB 43
Odafe Oweh LB 41
Justin Houston LB 36
Tyus Bowser LB 35
Tavon Young CB 35
Brandon Williams NT 27
Justin Madubuike DT 25
Chris Board LB 23
Patrick Queen LB 19
Malik Harrison LB 14
Justin Ellis DT 14
Jimmy Smith CB 13
Brandon Stephens FS 13
Pernell McPhee LB 12
Latest Baltimore Ravens
Observations: Bynes went from not playing at all in Week 5 to playing the most snaps at inside linebacker in Week 6, a sign of how the Ravens wanted to shake things up in a troubled position group. Queen played a career-low 33.9% of defensive snaps, though he would have played more if he did not hurt his thigh in the first quarter. Elliott stepped back into a full workload after missing the previous two games with a quad injury. Stephens’ snaps plummeted as a result, but he played well in the time he was on the field. The Ravens went with a small group of defensive linemen, listing Broderick Washington as a game-day inactive, but they managed to get by without putting unusual stress on any of their interior defenders.