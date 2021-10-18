xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Ravens snap-count analysis: Rashod Bateman steps right into significant role in his debut

Childs Walker
By
Baltimore Sun
Oct 18, 2021 10:32 AM
Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after Sunday’s 34-6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Los Angeles Chargers 10/17/21

Alejandro Villanueva T 69

Patrick Mekari T 69

Ben Powers G 69

Lamar Jackson QB 65

Kevin Zeitler G 65

Patrick Ricard FB 55

Marquise Brown WR 51

Rashod Bateman WR 45

Bradley Bozeman C 44

Mark Andrews TE 37

Devin Duvernay WR 34

Trystan Colon C 26

Latavius Murray RB 26

Eric Tomlinson TE 23

Le’Veon Bell RB 22

Devonta Freeman RB 21

Josh Oliver TE 19

James Proche WR 5

Miles Boykin WR 4

Tyre Phillips G 4

Tyler Huntley QB 4

Tylan Wallace WR 2

Observations: Ricard played a season-high 79.7% of offensive snaps after playing just 21.9% the previous week, indicating how heavily the Ravens leaned into their power game. Bateman played the second most snaps among wide receivers in his debut. Proche took the biggest hit from his arrival, playing 45 fewer snaps than he did in Week 5. Sammy Watkins’ eventual return from a hamstring injury could make receiver snaps even harder to come by. Andrews played a season-low 53.6% of offensive snaps despite leading the team in receptions and receiving yards. Murray, Bell and Freeman split time fairly evenly at running back, though Murray’s ankle injury was a factor in that distribution. Phillips played his first snaps since Week 1.

Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Los Angeles Chargers 10/17/21

Chuck Clark SS 56

Marlon Humphrey CB 56

Anthony Averett CB 55

DeShon Elliott FS 55

Calais Campbell DE 44

Josh Bynes LB 43

Odafe Oweh LB 41

Justin Houston LB 36

Tyus Bowser LB 35

Tavon Young CB 35

Brandon Williams NT 27

Justin Madubuike DT 25

Chris Board LB 23

Patrick Queen LB 19

Malik Harrison LB 14

Justin Ellis DT 14

Jimmy Smith CB 13

Brandon Stephens FS 13

Pernell McPhee LB 12

Observations: Bynes went from not playing at all in Week 5 to playing the most snaps at inside linebacker in Week 6, a sign of how the Ravens wanted to shake things up in a troubled position group. Queen played a career-low 33.9% of defensive snaps, though he would have played more if he did not hurt his thigh in the first quarter. Elliott stepped back into a full workload after missing the previous two games with a quad injury. Stephens’ snaps plummeted as a result, but he played well in the time he was on the field. The Ravens went with a small group of defensive linemen, listing Broderick Washington as a game-day inactive, but they managed to get by without putting unusual stress on any of their interior defenders.

"I'm very happy, and they've brought a lot," said Harbaugh on how happy he is with running backs Devonta Freeman, Latavius Murray and Le'Veon Bell.
