Ravens snap count analysis from Week 2 win over Cardinals: Marquise Brown’s workload jumps

You won’t generally see five defensive backs play every snap in a game. The Cardinals’ spread offense had a lot to do with that. But the Ravens benefited from rotating their top cornerbacks the last two seasons, and that cushion is gone with Jimmy Smith and Tavon Young sidelined by injuries. By contrast, we saw the Ravens’ weak-side linebackers, Young and Board, serve as part-time players for a second consecutive week, a sign of changing times in the NFL. The edge-rusher rotation remained consistent, with Tim Williams’ playing-time advantage over Bowser the only minor surprise from the first two weeks. The Ravens also seem locked into their usage patterns for Brandon Williams, Pierce and Wormley.