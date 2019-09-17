Ravens snap count analysis from Week 2 win over Cardinals: Marquise Brown’s workload jumps

Here’s a breakdown of the Ravens’ snap counts in their 23-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Arizona Cardinals
Bradley Bozeman, G — 79
Orlando Brown Jr., T — 79
Matt Skura, C — 79
Ronnie Stanley, T — 79
Lamar Jackson, QB — 79
Marshal Yanda, G — 79
Marquise Brown, WR — 51
Nick Boyle, TE — 49
Mark Ingram II, RB — 46
Willie Snead IV, WR — 44
Mark Andrews, TE — 42
Myles Boykin, WR — 38
Hayden Hurst, TE — 33
Seth Roberts, WR — 27
Patrick Ricard, FB — 25
Gus Edwards, RB — 16
Justice Hill, RB — 16
Chris Moore, WR — 7
James Hurst, G/T — 1
Observations
With the Ravens locked in a competitive game, Brown’s workload leaped from lightest in the receiver group to heaviest. It’s a testament to the possibilities he creates this early in his career. The Ravens steered away from their running-back-by-committee approach from Week 1 and instead treated Ingram as a clear No. 1. We learned that Moore is the fifth receiver and Hayden Hurst the third tight end, though the 2018 first-round pick will still play substantial snaps. The offensive line is set for the time being.
Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Arizona Cardinals
Patrick Onwuasor, LB — 60
Earl Thomas III, FS — 60
Tony Jefferson, SS — 60
Marlon Humphrey, CB — 60
Anthony Averett, CB — 60
Brandon Carr, CB — 60
Matthew Judon, LB — 48
Pernell McPhee, LB — 40
Chris Wormley, DT — 33
Tim Williams, LB — 30
Brandon Williams, DT — 29
Michael Pierce, NT — 26
Tyus Bowser, LB — 21
Kenny Young, LB — 17
Chris Board, LB — 15
Patrick Ricard, DT — 14
Maurice Canady, CB — 13
Cyrus Jones, CB — 9
Anthony Levine Sr., LB — 6
Observations
You won’t generally see five defensive backs play every snap in a game. The Cardinals’ spread offense had a lot to do with that. But the Ravens benefited from rotating their top cornerbacks the last two seasons, and that cushion is gone with Jimmy Smith and Tavon Young sidelined by injuries. By contrast, we saw the Ravens’ weak-side linebackers, Young and Board, serve as part-time players for a second consecutive week, a sign of changing times in the NFL. The edge-rusher rotation remained consistent, with Tim Williams’ playing-time advantage over Bowser the only minor surprise from the first two weeks. The Ravens also seem locked into their usage patterns for Brandon Williams, Pierce and Wormley.