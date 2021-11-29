Ravens snap-count analysis: Tyus Bowser takes on career-high workload as he raises his game

Observations: With Calais Campbell sidelined by a concussion, Madubuike played a season-high 85% of defensive snaps, and Washington played 50% compared to 19% in Week 11. Williams also jumped into a major role in his first game back from a shoulder injury that had kept him out since Week 7. Queen played more snaps than Bynes for a second straight week. The Ravens used linebacker Malik Harrison on special teams but not defense, while Welch saw action on defense for the first time since Week 3. Bowser played a career-high 95% of defensive snaps, demonstrating how essential he has become. We have almost never seen an outside linebacker rival the snap counts of the team’s starting safeties and cornerbacks. Houston also played a season-high 70% of defensive snaps. He has been a crucial addition at a reasonable price. Averett was back to a full workload and played well after he could not go in Week 11 because of a hamstring injury.