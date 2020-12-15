Ravens snap-count analysis: Mark Ingram II disappears from game plan as J.K. Dobbins ascends

Observations: Campbell played 10 more snaps than he had the previous week, even after his lingering calf injury kept him from practicing. His toughness was evident as he struggled on and off the field when the Browns quickened their pace. Madubuike stepped back into a significant role after missing the previous two games and played well. Brandon Williams returned to a normal workload in his second game back from an ankle injury. With Tramon Williams out and Smith limited, the Ravens turned to Harris for more snaps than he’d played in the previous two weeks combined. They also used Levine more than they had in any game since Week 2. Bowser played fewer snaps with Judon back from the reserve/COVID-19 list but remained an essential part of the defense. His ability to bounce from rush to coverage has pushed him ahead of Jaylon Ferguson, who was inactive for the biggest game of the season. Board stayed ahead of Harrison in the inside-linebacker rotation as the Ravens emphasized speed and flexibility over power.