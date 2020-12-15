Ravens snap-count analysis: Mark Ingram II disappears from game plan as J.K. Dobbins ascends

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Cleveland Browns 12/14/20
Orlando Brown Jr. T 60
Bradley Bozeman G 60
Patrick Mekari C 60
Ben Powers G 60
Marquise Brown WR 52
Lamar Jackson QB 49
Willie Snead IV WR 48
D.J. Fluker T 46
Miles Boykin WR 42
Mark Andrews TE 40
J.K. Dobbins RB 37
Patrick Ricard FB 30
Gus Edwards RB 16
Tyre Phillips T 14
Trace McSorley QB 11
Eric Tomlinson TE 10
Devin Duvernay WR 9
Matt Skura OL 9
Justice Hill RB 6
Mark Ingram II RB 1
Observations: Despite coordinator Greg Roman’s assurances of his importance, Ingram did not play after the Ravens’ first offensive snap. Dobbins absorbed almost all of the veteran’s workload from the previous week and has to be considered the Ravens’ No. 1 back at this point. Andrews returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list but did not match his workloads from Weeks 9 and 10. Expect that to change in the weeks ahead. Boykin retained his prominent role after he matched his season-high snap count six days earlier against the Cowboys. The Ravens need him on the field to block, even when he’s rarely targeted. Duvernay, on the other hand, plummeted to his lowest offensive snap count since Week 3. Fluker played the majority of snaps at right tackle after Phillips struggled early in the game.
Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Cleveland Browns 12/14/20
Chuck Clark SS 83
DeShon Elliott FS 83
Marlon Humphrey CB 83
Marcus Peters CB 79
Patrick Queen LB 63
Derek Wolfe DE 56
Matthew Judon LB 49
Yannick Ngakoue DE 48
Tyus Bowser LB 42
Brandon Williams NT 38
L.J. Fort LB 35
Davontae Harris CB 34
Calais Campbell DE 33
Chris Board LB 32
Justin Madubuike DT 31
Jihad Ward DE 30
Pernell McPhee LB 27
Justin Ellis NT 22
Jimmy Smith CB 19
Malik Harrison LB 18
Anthony Levine Sr. SS 8
Jordan Richards SS 1
Observations: Campbell played 10 more snaps than he had the previous week, even after his lingering calf injury kept him from practicing. His toughness was evident as he struggled on and off the field when the Browns quickened their pace. Madubuike stepped back into a significant role after missing the previous two games and played well. Brandon Williams returned to a normal workload in his second game back from an ankle injury. With Tramon Williams out and Smith limited, the Ravens turned to Harris for more snaps than he’d played in the previous two weeks combined. They also used Levine more than they had in any game since Week 2. Bowser played fewer snaps with Judon back from the reserve/COVID-19 list but remained an essential part of the defense. His ability to bounce from rush to coverage has pushed him ahead of Jaylon Ferguson, who was inactive for the biggest game of the season. Board stayed ahead of Harrison in the inside-linebacker rotation as the Ravens emphasized speed and flexibility over power.