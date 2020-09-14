xml:space="preserve">
Ravens snap-count analysis: Mark Andrews sees increase while Patrick Queen debuts with heavy workload

Childs Walker
By
Baltimore Sun
Sep 14, 2020 8:19 AM
The Ravens rookies running back J.K. Dobbins and linebacker Patrick Queen were not nervous about playing in their first NFL game.

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Cleveland Browns 9/13/20

Bradley Bozeman G 59

Orlando Brown Jr. T 59

Tyre Phillips G 56
Lamar Jackson QB 53

Matt Skura C 49

Mark Andrews TE 42

Myles Boykin WR 40

Nick Boyle TE 39

Willie Snead IV WR 39

Marquise Brown WR 37

Ronnie Stanley T 35

D.J. Fluker T 24

Patrick Ricard FB 23

J.K. Dobbins RB 23

Mark Ingram II RB 21

Gus Edwards RB 15

Devin Duvernay WR 11

Patrick Mekari C 10

Robert Griffin III QB 6

James Proche WR 5

Ben Powers G 3

Observations: Andrews absorbed most of Hayden Hurst’s snaps from last season, playing a higher percentage (71%) than he did in any 2019 game. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman rotated his running backs as promised, with none of them playing more than 39% of offensive snaps. By contrast, Ingram often played more than half the team’s offensive snaps in 2019. Roman also employed a democratic rotation at wide receiver, with Boykin, Snead and Brown sharing almost identical snap counts. Skura handled close to a full workload in his return from knee surgery. The Ravens used Ricard as a ball carrier and receiver, but his snap count fell in line with his pattern from the second half of last season.

Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Cleveland Browns 9/13/20

Chuck Clark S 73

DeShon Elliott S 72

Marcus Peters CB 71

Marlon Humphrey CB 69

Patrick Queen LB 54

Derek Wolfe DE 52

Calais Campbell DE 45

Matthew Judon LB 43

Tyus Bowser LB 39

Tavon Young CB 35

Brandon Williams DT 35

Jihad Ward DT 31

Broderick Washington DT 28

Pernell McPhee LB 27

Jimmy Smith CB 24

L.J. Fort LB 23

Jaylon Ferguson LB 22

Malik Harrison LB 21

Justin Ellis DT 21

Chris Board LB 9

Anthony Averett CB 8

Anthony Levine Sr. S 1

Observations: In his debut, Queen lived up to predictions that he’d be a three-down linebacker, playing more defensive snaps than Josh Bynes did in any game last season. The Ravens stuck to their pattern of keeping both starting safeties on the field for almost every snap. They reduced Judon’s workload; he played more than 80% of all defensive snaps last season. Smith was seemingly limited by the back spasms that caused him to be listed as questionable for the game. Expect to see him more in later weeks. Harrison started beside Queen, but he and Fort split playing time almost evenly. As expected, Wolfe and Campbell played the most snaps among the team’s defensive linemen, but the Ravens got Washington on the field more than anticipated as they maintained their practice of rotating interior defenders liberally. Ferguson remains behind Bowser and McPhee among the team’s edge defenders.

