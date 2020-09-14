Ravens snap-count analysis: Mark Andrews sees increase while Patrick Queen debuts with heavy workload

Observations: In his debut, Queen lived up to predictions that he’d be a three-down linebacker, playing more defensive snaps than Josh Bynes did in any game last season. The Ravens stuck to their pattern of keeping both starting safeties on the field for almost every snap. They reduced Judon’s workload; he played more than 80% of all defensive snaps last season. Smith was seemingly limited by the back spasms that caused him to be listed as questionable for the game. Expect to see him more in later weeks. Harrison started beside Queen, but he and Fort split playing time almost evenly. As expected, Wolfe and Campbell played the most snaps among the team’s defensive linemen, but the Ravens got Washington on the field more than anticipated as they maintained their practice of rotating interior defenders liberally. Ferguson remains behind Bowser and McPhee among the team’s edge defenders.