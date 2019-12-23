Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Cleveland Browns
Bradley Bozeman, G — 73
Orlando Brown Jr., T — 73
Ronnie Stanley, T — 73
Patrick Mekari, C — 73
Lamar Jackson, QB — 73
Marshal Yanda, G — 73
Nick Boyle, TE — 49
Marquise Brown, WR — 43
Hayden Hurst, TE — 40
Mark Andrews, TE — 39
Seth Roberts, WR — 35
Willie Snead IV, WR — 30
Mark Ingram II, RB — 30
Gus Edwards, RB — 30
Patrick Ricard, FB — 27
Miles Boykin, WR — 27
Justice Hill, RB — 13
Chris Moore, WR — 1
Observations
The Ravens’ three tight ends shared their workload more evenly than usual, with Andrews having one of his best receiving games and Hurst playing his highest percentage of offensive snaps since Week 10. Stanley was back to his usual every-snap load after missing the previous game with a concussion. After a midseason dip in playing time, Roberts has quietly become one of the steadiest contributors in the receiving corps. Ingram’s calf injury led to increased playing time for Edwards and Hill, both of whom delivered solid performances.
Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Cleveland Browns
Marlon Humphrey, CB — 60
Chuck Clark, FS — 60
Earl Thomas III, FS — 57
Marcus Peters, CB — 49
Matthew Judon, LB — 47
Brandon Williams, DT — 44
Brandon Carr, CB — 40
Jaylon Ferguson, LB — 39
Michael Pierce, NT — 37
Jimmy Smith, CB — 36
Jihad Ward, DT — 35
Chris Wormley, DE — 33
Tyus Bowser, LB — 26
L.J. Fort, LB — 25
Josh Bynes, LB — 24
Domata Peko Sr., NT — 19
Patrick Onwuasor, LB — 16
Brynden Trawick, FS — 6
Anthony Levine Sr., SS — 6
Patrick Ricard, DT — 1
Observations
Clark and Humphrey have been the team’s iron men on defense and showed why with a pair of excellent all-around games in Cleveland. Smith was slowed by leg cramps and played his lowest percentage of defensive snaps since he returned from a knee injury in Week 9. Peters missed a few snaps that he normally would have played because of a chest injury suffered when he made a hard tackle late in the first half. After missing the Ravens’ previous loss to the Browns, Williams played 73 percent of the defensive snaps. Wormley played more than half the defensive snaps for the third time in four weeks, an indication of how much the Ravens value his quiet contributions when they’re facing a top running back (Nick Chubb in this case). Fort moved to the front of the inside-linebacker rotation, while Onwuasor played his lowest percentage of defensive snaps since Week 11.