Clark and Humphrey have been the team’s iron men on defense and showed why with a pair of excellent all-around games in Cleveland. Smith was slowed by leg cramps and played his lowest percentage of defensive snaps since he returned from a knee injury in Week 9. Peters missed a few snaps that he normally would have played because of a chest injury suffered when he made a hard tackle late in the first half. After missing the Ravens’ previous loss to the Browns, Williams played 73 percent of the defensive snaps. Wormley played more than half the defensive snaps for the third time in four weeks, an indication of how much the Ravens value his quiet contributions when they’re facing a top running back (Nick Chubb in this case). Fort moved to the front of the inside-linebacker rotation, while Onwuasor played his lowest percentage of defensive snaps since Week 11.