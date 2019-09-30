Here’s a breakdown of the Ravens’ snap counts in their 40-25 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Cleveland Browns
Bradley Bozeman, G — 69
Orlando Brown Jr., T — 69
Matt Skura, C — 69
Ronnie Stanley, T — 69
Lamar Jackson, QB — 69
Marshal Yanda, G — 69
Marquise Brown, WR — 56
Willie Snead IV, WR — 52
Seth Roberts, WR — 43
Nick Boyle, TE — 41
Mark Ingram II, RB — 32
Mark Andrews, TE — 29
Myles Boykin, WR — 21
Gus Edwards, RB — 20
Justice Hill, RB — 16
Hayden Hurst, TE — 15
Chris Moore, WR — 11
Patrick Ricard, FB — 8
Observations
We saw more of the same here. The Ravens have stuck with the same five offensive linemen all season (except for late in their blowout of the Miami Dolphins), and their wide receiver rotation has stabilized behind Brown. They did reduce Andrews’ workload as the second-year tight end continued to play through a foot injury that has diminished his effectiveness. But that did not lead to more snaps for Hurst. The Ravens played Ingram on fewer than half of their offensive snaps, down from 61 percent usage the previous week. They also played Ricard sparingly, probably because they needed him on defense with Brandon Williams inactive because of a knee injury.
Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Cleveland Browns
Tony Jefferson, SS — 69
Marlon Humphrey, CB — 69
Earl Thomas III, FS — 67
Brandon Carr, CB — 67
Patrick Onwuasor, LB — 61
Matthew Judon, LB — 60
Michael Pierce, NT — 53
Pernell McPhee, LB — 47
Chris Wormley, DT — 47
Patrick Ricard, DT — 35
Maurice Canady, CB — 25
Kenny Young, LB — 23
Chris Board, LB — 23
Jaylon Ferguson, LB — 22
Anthony Levine Sr., SS — 19
Tyus Bowser, LB — 17
Anthony Averett, CB — 16
Chuck Clark, FS — 14
DeShon Elliott, FS — 9
Daylon Mack, DT — 9
Tim Williams, LB — 7
Observations
Wormley, Pierce and Ricard absorbed most of the extra work created by Brandon Williams’ absence, though Mack made his NFL debut on the interior. The Ravens continued tinkering with their secondary as they searched for a workable rotation. Jefferson, Humphrey, Thomas and Carr are the constants. Averett has steadily lost playing time over the last two weeks, with his snaps shifting to Canady and Clark. The Ravens also gave the aggressive, athletic Elliott a shot. As promised, they reduced McPhee’s workload, largely by increasing Ferguson’s snaps from nine to 22. But the rookie pass rusher did not produce as hoped. Williams played a season-low seven snaps while Bowser’s workload ticked up slightly. On the inside, Board and Young played an equal number of snaps for the first time this season after Young had seized most of the work the previous week. It will be interesting to see how the signing of veteran inside linebacker L.J. Fort changes the equation in that under-performing position group.