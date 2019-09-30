Wormley, Pierce and Ricard absorbed most of the extra work created by Brandon Williams’ absence, though Mack made his NFL debut on the interior. The Ravens continued tinkering with their secondary as they searched for a workable rotation. Jefferson, Humphrey, Thomas and Carr are the constants. Averett has steadily lost playing time over the last two weeks, with his snaps shifting to Canady and Clark. The Ravens also gave the aggressive, athletic Elliott a shot. As promised, they reduced McPhee’s workload, largely by increasing Ferguson’s snaps from nine to 22. But the rookie pass rusher did not produce as hoped. Williams played a season-low seven snaps while Bowser’s workload ticked up slightly. On the inside, Board and Young played an equal number of snaps for the first time this season after Young had seized most of the work the previous week. It will be interesting to see how the signing of veteran inside linebacker L.J. Fort changes the equation in that under-performing position group.