Ravens snap-count analysis: James Proche makes good use of increased time

Childs Walker
By
Baltimore Sun
Oct 04, 2021 9:58 AM

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Denver Broncos 10/3/21

Kevin Zeitler G 73

Bradley Bozeman C 73

Patrick Mekari T 73

Lamar Jackson QB 73

Sammy Watkins WR 53

Patrick Ricard FB 51

Mark Andrews TE 46

Marquise Brown WR 45

Latavius Murray RB 45

Ben Powers G 39

Alejandro Villanueva T 38

Andre Smith T 35

Ben Cleveland G 34

Devin Duvernay WR 33

Eric Tomlinson TE 25

James Proche WR 24

Le’Veon Bell RB 20

Josh Oliver TE 14

Devonta Freeman RB 6

Trystan Colon OL 3

Tylan Wallace WR 1

Observations: Murray easily carried the heaviest load at running back and played more than Ty’Son Williams, who was a healthy scratch, had in any of the first three weeks. Bell was the No. 2 option in his first game for the Ravens. Proche played almost as many snaps as he had in the previous three games combined and made good use of his time with five catches. Powers and Cleveland continued to share time almost evenly at left guard. Ricard played a season-high 70% of offensive snaps while Andrews played a season-low 63%.

Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Denver Broncos 10/3/21

Chuck Clark SS 61

Marlon Humphrey CB 61

Anthony Averett CB 59

Patrick Queen LB 57

Brandon Stephens FS 45

Tyus Bowser LB 44

Calais Campbell DE 42

Odafe Oweh LB 42

Justin Houston LB 37

Malik Harrison LB 32

Tavon Young CB 29

Chris Board LB 29

Brandon Williams NT 29

Jimmy Smith CB 24

Justin Madubuike DT 24

Pernell McPhee LB 17

Justin Ellis DT 15

Broderick Washington DT 11

Kevon Seymour CB 9

Josh Bynes LB 4

Observations: As expected, Stephens took on most of DeShon Elliott’s workload as a starting safety. Averett stayed on the field for almost every snap despite an ankle injury suffered in practice Thursday. Smith played five more snaps than he did in Week 3, but the Ravens are still managing the strain on the veteran cornerback. Campbell continued to be the stalwart of the defensive line while Houston played 61% of defensive snaps after he missed the previous week on the reserve/COVID-19 list. With the front seven healthier in general, McPhee, Washington and Ellis returned to their supporting roles. Board played a season-high 48% of defensive snaps, though not at the expense of Harrison or Queen.

