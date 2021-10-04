Ravens snap-count analysis: James Proche makes good use of increased time

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Denver Broncos 10/3/21
Kevin Zeitler G 73
Bradley Bozeman C 73
Patrick Mekari T 73
Lamar Jackson QB 73
Sammy Watkins WR 53
Patrick Ricard FB 51
Mark Andrews TE 46
Marquise Brown WR 45
Latavius Murray RB 45
Ben Powers G 39
Alejandro Villanueva T 38
Andre Smith T 35
Ben Cleveland G 34
Devin Duvernay WR 33
Eric Tomlinson TE 25
James Proche WR 24
Le’Veon Bell RB 20
Josh Oliver TE 14
Devonta Freeman RB 6
Trystan Colon OL 3
Tylan Wallace WR 1
Observations: Murray easily carried the heaviest load at running back and played more than Ty’Son Williams, who was a healthy scratch, had in any of the first three weeks. Bell was the No. 2 option in his first game for the Ravens. Proche played almost as many snaps as he had in the previous three games combined and made good use of his time with five catches. Powers and Cleveland continued to share time almost evenly at left guard. Ricard played a season-high 70% of offensive snaps while Andrews played a season-low 63%.
Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Denver Broncos 10/3/21
Chuck Clark SS 61
Marlon Humphrey CB 61
Anthony Averett CB 59
Patrick Queen LB 57
Brandon Stephens FS 45
Tyus Bowser LB 44
Calais Campbell DE 42
Odafe Oweh LB 42
Justin Houston LB 37
Malik Harrison LB 32
Tavon Young CB 29
Chris Board LB 29
Brandon Williams NT 29
Jimmy Smith CB 24
Justin Madubuike DT 24
Pernell McPhee LB 17
Justin Ellis DT 15
Broderick Washington DT 11
Kevon Seymour CB 9
Josh Bynes LB 4
Observations: As expected, Stephens took on most of DeShon Elliott’s workload as a starting safety. Averett stayed on the field for almost every snap despite an ankle injury suffered in practice Thursday. Smith played five more snaps than he did in Week 3, but the Ravens are still managing the strain on the veteran cornerback. Campbell continued to be the stalwart of the defensive line while Houston played 61% of defensive snaps after he missed the previous week on the reserve/COVID-19 list. With the front seven healthier in general, McPhee, Washington and Ellis returned to their supporting roles. Board played a season-high 48% of defensive snaps, though not at the expense of Harrison or Queen.