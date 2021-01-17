Ravens snap-count analysis: Yannick Ngakoue plays just 20 snaps in season-ending loss

Observations: On a day when they needed to play at least five defensive backs on almost every snap, the Ravens trusted in the veteran Smith. Despite his perpetual bouts with injuries, he’ll likely play a significant role again in 2021. Speaking of trusted veterans, the Ravens leaned hard on Judon and McPhee at outside linebacker. Both of them, along with Bowser, are headed for free agency, so general manager Eric DeCosta will have to work to do at the position. Jaylon Ferguson ended the season as a healthy scratch for both playoff games. Ngakoue played just 35% of defensive snaps in what might have been the end of a short marriage with the Ravens. Fort played well as he stepped ahead of Harrison and Board in the linebacker rotation. His versatility will keep him in the mix as the Ravens consider their options for next season. Madubuike finished his rookie season as a vital complement to the veteran trio of Williams, Campbell and Wolfe, and his role will likely expand from here.