Ravens snap-count analysis: Yannick Ngakoue plays just 20 snaps in season-ending loss

Childs Walker
By
Baltimore Sun
Jan 17, 2021 10:33 AM

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Buffalo Bills 1/16/21

Orlando Brown Jr. T 78

Bradley Bozeman G 78

Patrick Mekari C 78
Ben Powers G 78

Marquise Brown WR 68

Mark Andrews TE 65

Lamar Jackson QB 58

Miles Boykin WR 57

Willie Snead IV WR 56

J.K. Dobbins RB 45

Tyre Phillips T 40

D.J. Fluker T 38

Patrick Ricard FB 32

Gus Edwards RB 24

Tyler Huntley QB 20

Eric Tomlinson TE 16

Justice Hill RB 10

Dez Bryant WR 9

Matt Skura OL 6

Devin Duvernay WR 2

Observations: The Ravens were forced out of their normal patterns as they tried to rally; we see this from Andrews’ season-high snap count and Marquise Brown’s similarly heavy workload. Conversely, Ricard played just 41% of offensive snaps after playing 75% the week before. Tomlinson also saw his role diminished as the Ravens went away from the run in the second half. Dobbins nearly doubled Edwards’ snaps, but he’ll need to become a more reliable receiver to make good on so much third-down usage. Phillips and Fluker split time almost equally on a frustrating day for the offensive line. The Ravens will aim to get back to a steady five-man unit in 2021. Duvernay ended the season as a nonfactor in the offense, disappointing given the flashes he showed early in the year and the Ravens’ need for another dynamic player in the passing game. The Bryant experiment did not amount to much; after a few fun moments late in the regular season, he played just 18 snaps over two playoff games.

Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Buffalo Bills 1/16/21

Chuck Clark SS 57

Marlon Humphrey CB 57

Marcus Peters CB 57

DeShon Elliott FS 56

Patrick Queen LB 49

Jimmy Smith CB 42

Matthew Judon LB 40

Brandon Williams NT 34

Pernell McPhee LB 33

Derek Wolfe DE 30

Calais Campbell DE 30

L.J. Fort LB 25

Justin Madubuike DT 24

Tyus Bowser LB 20

Yannick Ngakoue LB 20

Jihad Ward DE 12

Tramon Williams CB 12

Anthony Averett CB 11

Malik Harrison LB 10

Chris Board LB 8

Observations: On a day when they needed to play at least five defensive backs on almost every snap, the Ravens trusted in the veteran Smith. Despite his perpetual bouts with injuries, he’ll likely play a significant role again in 2021. Speaking of trusted veterans, the Ravens leaned hard on Judon and McPhee at outside linebacker. Both of them, along with Bowser, are headed for free agency, so general manager Eric DeCosta will have to work to do at the position. Jaylon Ferguson ended the season as a healthy scratch for both playoff games. Ngakoue played just 35% of defensive snaps in what might have been the end of a short marriage with the Ravens. Fort played well as he stepped ahead of Harrison and Board in the linebacker rotation. His versatility will keep him in the mix as the Ravens consider their options for next season. Madubuike finished his rookie season as a vital complement to the veteran trio of Williams, Campbell and Wolfe, and his role will likely expand from here.

— Childs Walker

