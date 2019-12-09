The Ravens went back to playing their top three cornerbacks essentially full-time against Buffalo’s three-receiver sets. That meant a big jump in Smith’s workload. Pierce played his second highest snap count of the season in his second week back from an ankle injury. It seems the Ravens will ask more from him and Williams going forward than they did early in the season. That’s even with Peko averaging about 20 snaps per game. The Ravens depended just as heavily on Ferguson despite his difficult game the previous week against the San Francisco 49ers, and the rookie played better. Clark shouldered the largest workload, considering he also played 16 snaps on special teams.