Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Buffalo Bills
Bradley Bozeman, G — 60
Orlando Brown Jr., T — 60
Ronnie Stanley, T — 60
Lamar Jackson, QB — 60
Marshal Yanda, G — 60
Patrick Mekari, C — 60
Nick Boyle, TE — 54
Marquise Brown, WR — 43
Willie Snead IV, WR — 37
Mark Ingram II, RB — 33
Hayden Hurst, TE — 28
Seth Roberts, WR — 27
Patrick Ricard, FB — 20
Gus Edwards, RB — 20
Miles Boykin, WR — 18
Mark Andrews, TE — 9
Justice Hill, RB — 6
James Hurst, G — 2
Robert Griffin III, QB — 2
De’Anthony Thomas, WR — 1
Observations
Not much changed here. Boyle has played at least 90 percent of the team’s offensive snaps each of the last two weeks, a striking increase from his average workloads early in the season. Hayden Hurst did not receive significantly more playing time with Andrews sidelined by a leg injury. Boykin’s role has diminished along with his production. Marquise Brown continues to play the most of any wide receiver, but the Ravens have struggled to get him the ball over the last two weeks.
Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Buffalo Bills
Marlon Humphrey, CB — 75
Chuck Clark, FS — 73
Earl Thomas III, FS — 73
Marcus Peters, CB — 73
Jimmy Smith, CB — 72
Matthew Judon, LB — 60
Jaylon Ferguson, LB — 51
Brandon Williams, DT — 48
Michael Pierce, NT — 47
Josh Bynes, LB — 42
Jihad Ward, DT — 41
Brandon Carr, CB — 34
Tyus Bowser, LB — 34
Patrick Onwuasor, LB — 31
Chris Wormley, DE — 29
Domata Peko Sr., NT — 23
L.J. Fort, LB — 17
Brynden Trawick, FS — 2
Observations
The Ravens went back to playing their top three cornerbacks essentially full-time against Buffalo’s three-receiver sets. That meant a big jump in Smith’s workload. Pierce played his second highest snap count of the season in his second week back from an ankle injury. It seems the Ravens will ask more from him and Williams going forward than they did early in the season. That’s even with Peko averaging about 20 snaps per game. The Ravens depended just as heavily on Ferguson despite his difficult game the previous week against the San Francisco 49ers, and the rookie played better. Clark shouldered the largest workload, considering he also played 16 snaps on special teams.