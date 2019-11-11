With Pierce knocked out early by an ankle injury, Williams played a season-high 78.7 percent of the Ravens’ defensive snaps. Sieler played more defensive snaps than he had in the rest of the team’s games combined, and Wormley also received a season-high workload. Ricard made the most of limited duty with four tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. Thomas, who’s been playing through a nagging knee injury, got some well-timed rest. Smith again carried a heavy load in his second week back from a knee sprain, while Carr played a season-low 45.3 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. We’ll see whether that represents a changing tide in usage patterns or simply a one-week chance to give the durable veteran some rest. As usual, the Ravens leaned much harder on their secondary and edge defenders than on their inside linebackers. Onwuasor and Fort, who just signed a two-year extension, played less than 1/3 of the defensive snaps.