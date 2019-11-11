Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Bradley Bozeman, G — 47
Orlando Brown Jr., T — 47
Matt Skura, C — 47
Lamar Jackson, QB — 36
Marshal Yanda, G — 36
Ronnie Stanley, T — 36
Nick Boyle, TE — 36
Hayden Hurst, TE — 27
Mark Andrews, TE — 24
Mark Ingram II, RB — 23
Willie Snead IV, WR — 22
Miles Boykin, WR — 21
Marquise Brown, WR — 19
Patrick Ricard, FB — 18
Seth Roberts, WR — 18
James Hurst, T — 14
Justice Hill, RB — 12
Robert Griffin III, QB — 12
Gus Edwards, RB — 11
Patrick Mekari, G — 11
Observations
The Ravens generated big-time production while asking for season-low workloads from many of their starters, a neat trick to pull off in Week 10, when everyone is a bit banged up. Hayden Hurst has played slightly more snaps than Andrews each of the last two weeks, a nod to his efficiency as a receiver and to the Ravens’ enthusiasm for using all three of their tight ends. The Ravens didn’t ask as much as usual from their running backs, in part because they didn’t have the ball a ton in the second half. They got a productive day from Brown without exposing him to much damage.
Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Marlon Humphrey, CB — 75
Chuck Clark, FS — 75
Marcus Peters, CB — 64
Jimmy Smith, CB — 62
Matthew Judon, LB — 62
Brandon Williams, DT — 59
Earl Thomas III, FS — 53
Jaylon Ferguson, LB — 51
Jihad Ward, DT — 49
Chris Wormley, DT — 47
Josh Bynes, LB — 46
Brandon Carr, CB — 34
Tyus Bowser, LB — 31
Zach Sieler, DT — 24
Patrick Onwuasor, LB — 22
Bennett Jackson, FS — 22
L.J. Fort, LB — 16
Anthony Averett, CB — 15
Patrick Ricard, DT — 12
Anthony Levine Sr., SS — 3
Michael Pierce, NT — 3
Observations
With Pierce knocked out early by an ankle injury, Williams played a season-high 78.7 percent of the Ravens’ defensive snaps. Sieler played more defensive snaps than he had in the rest of the team’s games combined, and Wormley also received a season-high workload. Ricard made the most of limited duty with four tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. Thomas, who’s been playing through a nagging knee injury, got some well-timed rest. Smith again carried a heavy load in his second week back from a knee sprain, while Carr played a season-low 45.3 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. We’ll see whether that represents a changing tide in usage patterns or simply a one-week chance to give the durable veteran some rest. As usual, the Ravens leaned much harder on their secondary and edge defenders than on their inside linebackers. Onwuasor and Fort, who just signed a two-year extension, played less than 1/3 of the defensive snaps.