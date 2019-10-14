The Ravens showed their trust in Clark by slotting him into Tony Jefferson’s every-snap role and giving him the green-dot helmet as the team’s defensive play caller. The Ravens have phased Kenny Young and Chris Board out of their defense, and with Patrick Onwuasor hurt, no inside linebacker played more than 37 snaps. The Ravens instead upped their usage of Elliott and Levine. On the front seven, they threw Ward into a substantial role just five days after signing him, much as they had with Bynes the previous week. Ferguson played more as Ravens coach John Harbaugh promised he would. The Ravens would probably prefer not to play Bethel in the secondary, so they’ll keep their fingers crossed that injuries to Elliott and Canady aren’t serious.