Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Bradley Bozeman, G — 81
Orlando Brown Jr., T — 81
Matt Skura, C — 81
Lamar Jackson, QB — 81
Marshal Yanda, G — 81
Ronnie Stanley, T — 78
Willie Snead IV, WR — 54
Nick Boyle, TE — 54
Miles Boykin, WR — 45
Mark Andrews, TE — 39
Chris Moore, WR — 37
Gus Edwards, RB — 33
Seth Roberts, WR — 33
Hayden Hurst, TE — 32
Mark Ingram II, RB — 31
Patrick Ricard, FB — 30
Justice Hill, RB — 17
James Hurst, T — 3
Observations
With Marquise Brown out, the Ravens shuffled their wide receiver rotation, more than doubling Boykin’s playing time and using Moore on almost half their offensive plays. They combined for just four catches on six targets. With their heavy emphasis on the running game, the Ravens reverted to using Ricard primarily on offense. Edwards played more than Ingram, and the Ravens used him more creatively than usual, putting him in motion and even lining him up at wide receiver. Stanley probably doesn’t get enough credit for his in-game toughness. He went into the blue medical tent Sunday but ended up missing just three snaps, a routine we’ve seen before from the Ravens left tackle.
Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Marlon Humphrey, CB — 62
Earl Thomas III, FS — 62
Brandon Carr, CB — 62
Chuck Clark, FS — 62
Matthew Judon, LB — 51
Pernell McPhee, LB — 42
Josh Bynes, LB — 37
Maurice Canady, CB — 37
Michael Pierce, NT — 33
Jaylon Ferguson, LB — 32
Brandon Williams, DT — 28
L.J. Fort, LB — 28
DeShon Elliott, FS — 27
Anthony Levine Sr., SS — 26
Jihad Ward, DT — 23
Tyus Bowser, LB — 21
Chris Wormley, DT — 21
Justin Bethel, CB — 13
Patrick Ricard, DT — 8
Zach Sieler, DT — 7
Observations
The Ravens showed their trust in Clark by slotting him into Tony Jefferson’s every-snap role and giving him the green-dot helmet as the team’s defensive play caller. The Ravens have phased Kenny Young and Chris Board out of their defense, and with Patrick Onwuasor hurt, no inside linebacker played more than 37 snaps. The Ravens instead upped their usage of Elliott and Levine. On the front seven, they threw Ward into a substantial role just five days after signing him, much as they had with Bynes the previous week. Ferguson played more as Ravens coach John Harbaugh promised he would. The Ravens would probably prefer not to play Bethel in the secondary, so they’ll keep their fingers crossed that injuries to Elliott and Canady aren’t serious.