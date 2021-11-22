Ravens snap-count analysis: Tight end Nick Boyle returns to significant role after more than a year of injury

Observations: Freeman remained the No. 1 option at running back with Murray back in the lineup for the first time since Week 6. Boyle played a significant role in his first game in more than a year. The Ravens had more options on the offensive line but did not go to a rotation at any spot. Mekari was back as the full-time right tackle after missing the previous two games because of an ankle injury. Bateman played a career-high 70% of offensive snaps while Watkins returned to a full workload in the absence of No. 1 wide receiver Marquise Brown. Duvernay played a typical amount of snaps despite being listed as questionable with a knee injury going into the game. With Boyle back, Josh Oliver did not play any offensive snaps for the first time this season. Ty’Son Williams did not play any for a second straight week.