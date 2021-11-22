xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Ravens snap-count analysis: Tight end Nick Boyle returns to significant role after more than a year of injury

Childs Walker
By
Baltimore Sun
Nov 22, 2021 11:16 AM

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Chicago Bears 11/21/21

Alejandro Villanueva T 81

Ben Powers G 81

Kevin Zeitler G 81

Bradley Bozeman C 81

Tyler Huntley QB 81

Patrick Mekari T 80

Sammy Watkins WR 60

Mark Andrews TE 58

Rashod Bateman WR 57

Patrick Ricard FB 48

Devonta Freeman RB 47

Devin Duvernay WR 44

Nick Boyle TE 32

Latavius Murray RB 30

Eric Tomlinson TE 12

James Proche WR 12

Tylan Wallace WR 5

Tyre Phillips G 1

Observations: Freeman remained the No. 1 option at running back with Murray back in the lineup for the first time since Week 6. Boyle played a significant role in his first game in more than a year. The Ravens had more options on the offensive line but did not go to a rotation at any spot. Mekari was back as the full-time right tackle after missing the previous two games because of an ankle injury. Bateman played a career-high 70% of offensive snaps while Watkins returned to a full workload in the absence of No. 1 wide receiver Marquise Brown. Duvernay played a typical amount of snaps despite being listed as questionable with a knee injury going into the game. With Boyle back, Josh Oliver did not play any offensive snaps for the first time this season. Ty’Son Williams did not play any for a second straight week.

Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Chicago Bears 11/21/21

Chuck Clark SS 59

Marlon Humphrey CB 59

Brandon Stephens FS 59

Chris Westry CB 56

Tyus Bowser LB 49

Patrick Queen LB 44

Calais Campbell DE 43

Josh Bynes LB 43

Odafe Oweh LB 41

Justin Madubuike DT 36

Justin Houston LB 36

Tavon Young CB 35

Justin Ellis DT 28

Chris Board LB 16

Geno Stone SS 16

Broderick Washington DT 11

Jaylon Ferguson LB 7

Reginald McKenzie DT 6

Ar’Darius Washington FS 5

Observations: Westry stepped in as a starter with Anthony Averett unable to go because of a thigh injury. Madubuike played a season-high 61% of defensive snaps. Queen played the most snaps at inside linebacker for the first time since Week 5. Board played a season-low 27% of defensive snaps, down from 51% the previous week. Bowser played a season-high 83% of defensive snaps in one of the best performances of his career. Ferguson returned to the rotation with Pernell McPhee out.

