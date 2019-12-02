Observations: We’ve gotten used to the Ravens keeping their top defensive backs on the field for almost every snap. But defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale went with different usage patterns against the more power-oriented 49ers. Even with Pierce back in the rotation (and performing well), Williams played his second-highest snap percentage of the season. Wormley’s workload nearly tripled from the previous week, and Fort’s more than doubled. Conversely, Smith and Peters played less, because the 49ers go with just two wide receivers more frequently than any team in the league. On a down day for the Ravens’ edge defenders, Bowser played 14 fewer snaps than he had the week before. With Peko and Ellis in the fold, Ricard has played just one defensive snap over the last two weeks.