Here’s a breakdown of the Ravens’ snap counts in their 20-17 win against the 49ers in Baltimore on Sunday.

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. San Francisco 49ers

Bradley Bozeman G 65

Orlando Brown Jr. T 65

Ronnie Stanley T 65

Lamar Jackson QB 65

Marshal Yanda G 65

Patrick Mekari C 65

Nick Boyle TE 60

Marquise Brown WR 37

Mark Ingram II RB 36

Seth Roberts WR 32

Mark Andrews TE 28

Patrick Ricard FB 26

Gus Edwards RB 25

Willie Snead IV WR 25

Myles Boykin WR 25

Hayden Hurst TE 23

Justice Hill RB 4

James Hurst G 4

Observations: Boyle could start caucusing with the offensive linemen any day now. His blocking prowess kept him on the field for almost every snap in this physically punishing match-up. Because of the inclement weather and the grinding pace, Ingram saw his snap count increase by 50 percent while the team’s top four wide receivers all played less than they had the previous week. Snead played a season-low 38.5 percent of the offensive snaps. Andrews, who remains Jackson’s first option in tight moments, inched back ahead of Hayden Hurst, who’d been playing more than his tight-end pal in recent weeks. After a difficult week in which it lost Matt Skura to a season-ending injury, the offensive line returned to its durable state. Mekari handled his starter workload without any obvious hiccups, despite the wet conditions.

Ravens defensive snap counts vs. San Francisco 49ers

Chuck Clark FS 57

Earl Thomas III FS 57

Marlon Humphrey CB 53

Matthew Judon LB 51

Marcus Peters CB 47

Brandon Williams DT 42

Jimmy Smith CB 38

Jaylon Ferguson LB 38

Chris Wormley DE 36

Jihad Ward DT 33

Brandon Carr CB 29

Josh Bynes LB 28

Michael Pierce NT 27

Patrick Onwuasor LB 23

Tyus Bowser LB 21

L.J. Fort LB 21

Domata Peko Sr. NT 16

Justin Ellis DT 10

Observations: We’ve gotten used to the Ravens keeping their top defensive backs on the field for almost every snap. But defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale went with different usage patterns against the more power-oriented 49ers. Even with Pierce back in the rotation (and performing well), Williams played his second-highest snap percentage of the season. Wormley’s workload nearly tripled from the previous week, and Fort’s more than doubled. Conversely, Smith and Peters played less, because the 49ers go with just two wide receivers more frequently than any team in the league. On a down day for the Ravens’ edge defenders, Bowser played 14 fewer snaps than he had the week before. With Peko and Ellis in the fold, Ricard has played just one defensive snap over the last two weeks.

