Ravens center Matt Skura was carted off in the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Ravens went for it on 4th-and-1 from their 23 and quarterback Lamar Jackson picked up 5 yards on a run, but Skura appeared to injure his left knee.
Skura has started 29 straight games for the Ravens. Undrafted rookie Patrick Mekari entered the game for Skura.
According to ESPN analyst Mike Golic Jr., the Ravens’ starting offensive line had logged the fourth most snaps of any starting five in the league and was one of only four units with 600-plus snaps together.
The Ravens didn’t skip a beat with Skura’s absence, as Jackson found rookie wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown for an 18-yard touchdown, his second of the game.
At the end of the first quarter, the Ravens led the Rams, 14-0.