Ravens center Matt Skura passes physical, expected to be on field for start of padded practice

Almost nine months to the date of tearing the ACL, PCL and MCL in his left knee, Ravens center Matt Skura has passed his physical, the team announced Sunday.
Skura is expected to take part in the team’s first padded practice Monday, capping a remarkable comeback from a serious knee injury.
Skura suffered the injury in Week 12 last season, prematurely ending the year of a player who coach John Harbaugh said had become one of the NFL’s better centers. Skura embarked on a rigorous rehabilitation in the offseason and passed the team’s conditioning test in June.
The Ravens placed Skura on the physically-unable-to-perform list to begin training camp but Harbaugh said Skura was “still right on schedule, and we expect to see him out there soon.”
With his return, Skura is poised to reclaim his starting spot at center, adding more clarity to the Ravens’ questions on the interior offensive line.