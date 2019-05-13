Ravens fill out roster by signing Baylor QB Jalan McClendon, Texas G Patrick Vahe

The Ravens announced Monday that they’ve signed two more undrafted free agents, bringing their offseason roster to a full 90 players.

The team added Baylor quarterback Jalan McClendon and Texas guard Patrick Vahe, both of whom tried out at the Ravens’ rookie minicamp.

McClendon has limited experience but showed a strong arm and good size during the one minicamp practice open to reporters. The 6-foot-5, 219-pound McClendon started his career at North Carolina State before joining the Bears as a graduate transfer last season, where he started one game and appeared in nine.

Overall, he was 81-for-138 with four touchdowns and seven interceptions in his college career. He’s the fourth quarterback on the Ravens’ roster, joining former Baylor standout Robert Griffin III, fellow rookie Trace McSorley and starter Lamar Jackson.

Vahe twice earned All-Big 12 honorable mention and started 45 games over his Longhorns career, mostly at left guard, a position marred by inconsistency for the Ravens last season. The 6-foot-3, 325-pound Vahe competed at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and did an impressive 30 repetitions of 225 pounds on the bench press at the school’s Pro Day.

