Ravens reportedly signing free-agent pass rusher Shane Ray, WR Michael Floyd

The Ravens are close to signing free-agent outside linebacker Shane Ray and wide receiver Michael Floyd, according to reports, as they continue to address their depth at two of the team’s weakest positions.

The deals are reportedly pending a physical. Terms were not announced.

Ray, 25, a former first-round pick and Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year, had just one sack each of the past two years with the Denver Broncos. He had a career-high eight in 2016, the one season in which he's played all 16 games.

Like former Ravens outside linebacker Pernell McPhee, whose reported return to Baltimore has yet to be confirmed, Ray has struggled to stay healthy in recent years. He played just eight games in 2017 because of a wrist injury before undergoing his fourth surgery on the joint in a year last summer. He played just 11 games for Denver last season and appeared in 23.5 percent of the defense’s snaps, a career low.

Ray is more of an edge rusher than McPhee, who can line up inside. Ray will compete for snaps and perhaps a starting job outside Matthew Judon with the 30-year-old McPhee, as well as returners Tyus Bowser and Tim Williams and third-round pick Jaylon Ferguson. The team is attempting to rebuild its pass rush after losing Terrell Suggs and Za’Darius Smith in free agency.

Floyd, 29, had 10 catches for 100 yards and a touchdown last season in 13 games for the Washington Redskins. In 2017, with the Minnesota Vikings, he had 10 receptions for 78 yards. He’s the 13th receiver on the Ravens’ 90-man roster, and only the fourth with an NFL catch.

But Floyd's production has waned as off-field problems have cropped up. A former first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2012, Floyd had a career-high 1,041 yards in 2013 and followed with back-to-back 800-plus-yard seasons. But the Cardinals released him in the fifth and final year of his contract after a drunken-driving arrest, his second in six years. He played just two games for the New England Patriots before landing in his native Minnesota. He was suspended for the Vikings’ first four games of the 2017 season for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

Floyd played nearly a third of the Redskins’ offensive snaps last season and could find a spot on the Ravens’ season-opening roster. The team lacks veteran outside receivers — Willie Snead IV and Seth Roberts are better in the slot, while Chris Moore has struggled at times — and Floyd has the size (6 feet 3, 220 pounds) to be a safety-net target for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

