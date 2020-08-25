Ravens sign punter Johnny Townsend, wide receiver DeAndrew White

The Ravens signed punter Johnny Townsend and wide receiver DeAndrew White, the team announced Tuesday.
Townsend was seen with the rest of the specialists at the beginning of Tuesday’s practice, and he participated in punting drills. The 25-year-old was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Oakland Raiders, averaging 43.2 yards per punt in his rookie season.
Midway through practice, White joined his teammates for team drills. White, 28, signed with the San Francisco 49ers in 2015 as an undrafted free agent and has bounced around with several teams, including the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers.
Since padded practices began, the Ravens have placed cornerback Iman Marshall (knee) and Antoine Wesley (shoulder) on injured reserve. The departure of safety Earl Thomas III, whose contract the team terminated Sunday, left the roster count at 77, three below the league-mandated 80-man limit. Several players have also missed consecutive days of practice with injuries that coach John Harbaugh said are minor, leaving the team thin at camp bodies.
The Ravens’ roster now stands at 79 players. Teams must cut down to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Sept. 5.