Ravens, Odell Beckham Jr. agree to 1-year deal, adding much-needed help at wide receiver

Odell Beckham Jr. is a Raven.

Baltimore made its biggest splash of the offseason on Sunday, announcing an agreement on a one-year deal with the free agent wide receiver and three-time Pro Bowl selection. The deal is valued at $15 million, with $13.835 million of that coming in the form of a signing bonus and $1.165 million in base salary, and he could make up to $3 million more in incentives, according to multiple reports.

Beckham hasn’t played since suffering a torn ACL with the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56 in February 2022, but his addition gives an immediate and much-needed boost to the Ravens’ receiving corps.

When healthy, Beckham, who also had stops with New York Giants and Cleveland Browns, has proved to be one of the league’s better receivers. In 2021, his last healthy season before he suffered his second torn ACL, he received a 76.5 grade from Pro Football Focus after catching 48 passes for 593 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games.

For his career, the 5-foot-11, 198-pound Beckham has 531 catches and 56 touchdowns across eight seasons after being selected 12th overall in the 2014 NFL draft.

