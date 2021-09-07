Ravens reportedly signing former Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell to practice squad

The Ravens have reportedly found their third running back.
The team is signing former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell to its practice squad, according to ESPN, and will likely add him to its 53-man roster when ready.
The move comes a day after multiple reports said Ravens running back Justice Hill would miss the 2021 season with a torn Achilles tendon, an injury he suffered late last week. The Ravens also lost starter J.K. Dobbins to a season-ending ACL injury against the Washington Football Team in their preseason finale.
Bell, 29, a four-time All-Pro for the Steelers, has rushed for just 1,117 yards on 3.4 yards per carry over the past two seasons. He had 66 catches for 461 yards for the New York Jets in 2019, then had a combined 16 receptions for 138 yards for the Jets and Kansas City Chiefs last year.
Bell’s Chiefs contract expired at the end of last season, and he has yet to sign with another team. In June, he lashed out at Kansas City coach Andy Reid, writing on Instagram that he would rather retire than play for Reid again. Bell later explained on Twitter that his feelings stemmed from a comment Reid had made to him, but he didn’t elaborate.
The Ravens will open the season on the road Monday against the Las Vegas Raiders, then face the Chiefs in Week 2 in Baltimore.
This article will be updated.