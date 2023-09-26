Ravens add former Maryland WR Dontay Demus Jr., WR Tarik Black to practice squad after another injury

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Former Maryland receiver Dontay Demus Jr. (18), pictured during training camp, is back with the Ravens after being signed to the practice squad Tuesday. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

A day after the Ravens placed wide receiver Tylan Wallace on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, they added depth to the position by signing Dontay Demus Jr. and Tarik Black to the practice squad to help bolster a position that’s been hit with several injuries.

Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) did not play in Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts, while Rashod Bateman (hamstring) didn’t finish the game. Wallace, who was also injured against Indianapolis, was a blow to the special teams unit in particular.

Advertisement

Currently, the only healthy receivers on the Ravens’ active roster are Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor and Devin Duvernay. Laquon Treadwell and Sean Ryan are also on the practice squad.

Demus and Black were with the Ravens during training camp and both had some solid moments.

Advertisement

Black, an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2021 who was initially signed by the Colts and then the New York Jets, made some impressive grabs during camp but had just one catch for 5 yards in the preseason. He has appeared in one regular-season game, in 2021 with the Jets, and has two career catches for 10 yards.

Demus was a standout at Maryland before suffering a gruesome knee injury his junior year in 2021 and initially signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in April. He had three catches for 97 yards in the preseason, including two for 86 in the finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

To make room for Black and Demus, the Ravens released guard Kyle Fuller and 2021 fifth-round pick tight end-fullback Ben Mason from the practice squad. The Ravens also re-signed quarterback Josh Johnson to the 53-man roster on Monday after releasing the 37-year-old last week to make roster adjustments with seven starters out for the Colts game.