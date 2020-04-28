Ravens reportedly agree to deal with recently released veteran guard D.J. Fluker

The Ravens added another contender to their battle at right guard Tuesday, reportedly agreeing to terms with former first-round pick D.J. Fluker.
The deal, which is pending a physical, according to the NFL Network, comes a day after the Seattle Seahawks released Fluker, 29, a two-year starter at right guard, to save $3.6 million in salary cap space. According to Pro Football Focus, Fluker allowed six sacks and committed seven penalties in 2019 and did not rank among the NFL’s top 40 guards. Seattle also had taken LSU guard Damien Lewis in the third round of the NFL draft Friday night.
The 6-foot-5, 342-pound Fluker, the No. 11 overall pick of the then-San Diego Chargers in 2013, has started 88 games over his NFL career in stints with the Chargers, New York Giants and Seahawks. He’ll be the most experienced interior lineman on the Ravens’ roster and in the mix to replace All-Pro right guard Marshal Yanda, who retired this offseason.
That competition has intensified in recent days. On Friday, the Ravens drafted Mississippi State left tackle Trye Phillips in the third round. Ravens officials have said Phillips could move inside, where he has limited experience but could make better use of his strength. One day and one round later, the Ravens selected Michigan’s Ben Bredeson, a three-year starter and All-American at left guard.
Fluker, Phillips and Bredeson will vie with guard Ben Powers, a fourth-round pick in 2019 who started the Ravens’ regular-season finale last season, for a spot on one of the NFL’s top offensive lines. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and Yanda were all Pro Bowl selections last year, helping protect star quarterback Lamar Jackson and paving the way for the league’s best rushing attack.