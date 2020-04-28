Ravens reportedly agree to deal with recently released veteran guard D.J. Fluker

The deal, which is pending a physical, according to the NFL Network, comes a day after the Seattle Seahawks released Fluker, 29, a two-year starter at right guard, to save $3.6 million in salary cap space. According to Pro Football Focus, Fluker allowed six sacks and committed seven penalties in 2019 and did not rank among the NFL’s top 40 guards. Seattle also had taken LSU guard Damien Lewis in the third round of the NFL draft Friday night.