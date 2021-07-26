xml:space="preserve">
Ravens sign Chris Smith, adding to defensive line before training camp begins

Jonas Shaffer
By
Baltimore Sun
Jul 26, 2021 7:04 PM

The Ravens have signed defensive end Chris Smith, adding to their 90-man roster just two days before the start of training camp practice. Terms of the deal were not announced Monday.

Smith, 29, has 9 ½ sacks in seven seasons, including one in eight games last year with the Las Vegas Raiders. He added five tackles and four quarterback hits. On his Instagram story, he shared a popular sound bite from Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters, uttered when he was with the Los Angeles Rams: “I think we ain’t done yet.”

The 6-foot-1, 266-pound Smith started his career as a fifth-round pick with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014 before moving on to the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and, briefly, the Carolina Panthers. In Las Vegas, he bounced back and forth between the practice squad and game day roster before being signed to the active roster in mid-December.

In Baltimore, Smith will join an established if older group of defensive linemen, led by Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe and Brandon Williams. Smith could also be an early-season replacement for Broderick Washington, who could face NFL discipline for an offseason incident.

The Ravens have signed defensive end Chris Smith, pictured on Nov. 29, 2020 as part a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Ravens have signed defensive end Chris Smith, pictured on Nov. 29, 2020 as part a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. (Danny Karnik/AP)

