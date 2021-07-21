Ravens sign third-round pick Brandon Stephens, finalizing draft class

“He’s a big, physical, athletic kid who got his hands on a lot of balls,” Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz said after the team drafted Stephens. “And [we] really just see a lot of raw talent, and you really saw him get better throughout the season if you watch his games in chronological order. So he’s a guy who gained steam through the process [and] put together a good pro day. … He just kept stacking good exposures on top of each other and made his way to us.”